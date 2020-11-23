 

Enthusiast Gaming Appoints KPMG LLP as New Auditor

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), the largest gaming platform in North America, connecting with over 300 million gamers monthly worldwide, today announced that its board of directors has proposed to change its auditors to KPMG LLP ("KPMG") from MNP LLP ("MNP"), effective at the Company’s next annual general meeting of shareholders.

The change in auditors is part of the Company’s strategy and path towards its anticipated NASDAQ listing, while also ensuring that it is adequately positioned for ongoing rapid growth and evolution.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice on SEDAR together with letters from each of the new auditor and the former auditor, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the notice, as applicable. There are no reportable events including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues as defined in NI 51-102.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX) (OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest social network of communities for gamers and esports fans that reaches over 300 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of four main pillars: Esports, Content, Talent and Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Enthusiast's gaming content division includes 2 of the top 20 gaming media and entertainment video brands with BCC Gaming and Arcade Cloud, reaching more than 50MM unique viewers a month across 9 YouTube pages, 8 Snapchat shows and related Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. Its 100 gaming-related websites include The Sims Resource, Destructoid, and The Escapist. Enthusiast's talent division works with approximately 500 YouTube creators such as Pokimane, Flamingo, Anomaly, and The Sidemen. Enthusiast's entertainment business includes Canada’s largest gaming expo, EGLX (eglx.com), and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (pgconnects.com). For more information on the Company visit enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.

