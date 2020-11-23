Enthusiast Gaming Appoints KPMG LLP as New Auditor

The change in auditors is part of the Company’s strategy and path towards its anticipated NASDAQ listing, while also ensuring that it is adequately positioned for ongoing rapid growth and evolution.

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV ), the largest gaming platform in North America, connecting with over 300 million gamers monthly worldwide, today announced that its board of directors has proposed to change its auditors to KPMG LLP ("KPMG") from MNP LLP ("MNP"), effective at the Company’s next annual general meeting of shareholders.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice on SEDAR together with letters from each of the new auditor and the former auditor, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the notice, as applicable. There are no reportable events including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues as defined in NI 51-102.

