Louisiana Tech University Improves Student Outcomes with Mediasite for Hybrid Learning

“Tools like Mediasite improve access to education for our students,” said Thomas Hoover, CIO, Louisiana Tech University. “We scaled up Mediasite campus-wide within one week in the spring. It will continue to be a great retention tool for students because we can create equity in the classroom and better outcomes for those who have difficulty working in a traditional class environment.”

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The school year looks markedly different this time around for Louisiana Tech University, but campus leaders are confident they have the perfect mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning tools to provide the same quality education their students expect. Instructors are using Mediasite lecture videos and real-time Zoom calls to continue teaching and learning and improve student outcomes.

This fall, courses are taking place a variety of ways including face-to-face, online, and hybrid. Instructors create video lessons with Mediasite from their offices or homes for students to watch prior to class. Then, students meet in real-time via Zoom for small group collaboration.

Creating a better learning experience for students with easy-to-use tech for instructors

A Mediasite user for nearly a decade, Louisiana Tech already had the infrastructure in place for success during the initial COVID-19 shutdown in the spring. But with less than 10 percent of its classes fully online at that time, the university needed to scale up quickly. Fast forward one week and 100 percent of classes were remote-ready, and a majority of Louisiana Tech’s faculty received training on how to use tools like Mediasite’s personal capture software.

Mediasite video use doubled in the spring and summer compared to the prior term at the university – instructors created nearly 22,000 lesson videos alone during that period. To date, students have viewed these videos nearly 112,000 times, signaling that they’re relying on Mediasite as a valuable study tool.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen in a month or two but having products like Mediasite is a tremendous help. Instructors can record lectures ahead of time or record a synchronous Zoom call and put it into Mediasite for students,” said Daniel Schales, Louisiana Tech’s Director for Infrastructure & IT. “This gives students the option to review the material as many times as they’d like.”