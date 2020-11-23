 

Summit Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Mahkam (“Maky”) Zanganeh as Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 13:00  |  45   |   |   

Summit Therapeutics Inc.
(‘Summit,’ the ‘Company,’ or the ‘Group’)

Summit Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Mahkam (“Maky”) Zanganeh as Chief Operating Officer

Cambridge, MA, November 23, 2020 – Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) announces that Dr. Mahkam “Maky” Zanganeh, DDS, MBA, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.  Dr. Zanganeh is currently a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, having been appointed on November 11, 2020. 

“Maky’s strategic leadership and operational expertise provide immeasurable value to Summit, as she joins us during this critical time within our ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials of our precision antibiotic candidate, ridinilazole, where we seek to bring a superior treatment to patients with C. difficile infection,” said Bob Duggan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Summit. “Maky’s proven track record of translating strategic objectives into results will help propel our Company as we build a viable, long-lasting health care organization that improves quality of life, increases potential duration of life, and resolves medical health care needs.”

Dr. Zanganeh joins Summit from Maky Zanganeh and Associates (“MZA”), which provides consulting services to businesses in product development, research, and transactions, where she is the President and CEO. Prior to founding and leading MZA, Dr. Zanganeh held multiple leadership positions at Pharmacyclics, Inc., from 2008 to 2015, culminating in her role as Chief Operating Officer, where she oversaw all clinical, research, commercial, and business-related matters. Dr. Zanganeh played a key role in the multimillion-dollar collaboration and license deal for ibrutinib with Janssen Biotech, Inc. in 2011, and the subsequent sale of Pharmacyclics to Abbvie Inc. in 2015.   She is currently a board member for Pulse BioSciences, Inc., and RenovoRx, Inc.  Dr. Zanganeh received her DDS from the Louis Pasteur University (France) and her MBA from Schiller International University (France). 

“The opportunity that Summit has to change the standard of care for infectious diseases, starting with ridinilazole, and improve the long-term quality of life of patients is pivotal to the antibiotics landscape,” stated Dr. Zanganeh.  “I look forward to expanding my role with a team of world class scientists and business leaders in assisting with the continuing build out of a powerful, sustainable business model to develop and commercialize our novel antibiotics, as we improve outcomes for patients and create healthcare savings in the process.”

Seite 1 von 3
Summit Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Summit Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Mahkam (“Maky”) Zanganeh as Chief Operating Officer Summit Therapeutics Inc.(‘Summit,’ the ‘Company,’ or the ‘Group’) Summit Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Mahkam (“Maky”) Zanganeh as Chief Operating Officer Cambridge, MA, November 23, 2020 – Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) announces that Dr. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
JAYS launch True Wireless with ANC
Notification of Managers’ transactions
ClearOne Strengthens India Distribution with Trustech
Founding of a subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and entering the aged care home segment ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Summit Therapeutics Reports Financial Results and Operational Progress for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
06.11.20
Summit Announces Closing of Private Placement of $50 Million

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.05.20
11
Multiresistente Keime