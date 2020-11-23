Summit Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Mahkam (“Maky”) Zanganeh as Chief Operating Officer

Cambridge, MA, November 23, 2020 – Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) announces that Dr. Mahkam “Maky” Zanganeh, DDS, MBA, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Zanganeh is currently a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, having been appointed on November 11, 2020.

“Maky’s strategic leadership and operational expertise provide immeasurable value to Summit, as she joins us during this critical time within our ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials of our precision antibiotic candidate, ridinilazole, where we seek to bring a superior treatment to patients with C. difficile infection,” said Bob Duggan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Summit. “Maky’s proven track record of translating strategic objectives into results will help propel our Company as we build a viable, long-lasting health care organization that improves quality of life, increases potential duration of life, and resolves medical health care needs.”

Dr. Zanganeh joins Summit from Maky Zanganeh and Associates (“MZA”), which provides consulting services to businesses in product development, research, and transactions, where she is the President and CEO. Prior to founding and leading MZA, Dr. Zanganeh held multiple leadership positions at Pharmacyclics, Inc., from 2008 to 2015, culminating in her role as Chief Operating Officer, where she oversaw all clinical, research, commercial, and business-related matters. Dr. Zanganeh played a key role in the multimillion-dollar collaboration and license deal for ibrutinib with Janssen Biotech, Inc. in 2011, and the subsequent sale of Pharmacyclics to Abbvie Inc. in 2015. She is currently a board member for Pulse BioSciences, Inc., and RenovoRx, Inc. Dr. Zanganeh received her DDS from the Louis Pasteur University (France) and her MBA from Schiller International University (France).

“The opportunity that Summit has to change the standard of care for infectious diseases, starting with ridinilazole, and improve the long-term quality of life of patients is pivotal to the antibiotics landscape,” stated Dr. Zanganeh. “I look forward to expanding my role with a team of world class scientists and business leaders in assisting with the continuing build out of a powerful, sustainable business model to develop and commercialize our novel antibiotics, as we improve outcomes for patients and create healthcare savings in the process.”