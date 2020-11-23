 

VitalHub Selected to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual Health and Wellness Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce it has been selected to present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual Health and Wellness Conference, on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm whose expertise covers investment banking, equity research and sales and trading services. The 2020 Canaccord Genuity Virtual Health and Wellness Conference will explore the new themes taking shape within Health and Wellness. The conference will host management teams from top public companies in this space.

VitalHub has been selected as one of the companies scheduled to present at this year’s Virtual Health and Wellness Conference. VitalHub will be presenting alongside CloudMD Software & Services Inc, Carebook Technologies Inc, and WELL Health Technologies Corp. for the Digital Health and Telemedicine industry segment, which is monitored by Doug Taylor, Managing Director, Equity Research at Canaccord Genuity.

“We look forward to participating in this panel, alongside CloudMD, Carebook and WELL,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We appreciate Canaccord’s ongoing support, and their recent initiation of coverage. We are pleased to see that leading financial institutions have recognized the importance of the space, and the growth opportunity it presents. We look forward to sharing our story with investors at the conference.”

The virtual conference runs from 9:00AM – 12:00PM EDT, and the Digital Health and Telemedicine industry segment will take place from 9:00AM - 9:55AM EDT. To register for this virtual conference, please contact your Canaccord representative. 

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow
Chief Executive Officer, Director
(416) 727-9061
dan.matlow@vitalhub.com




