VitalHub Selected to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual Health and Wellness Conference

Canaccord Genuity is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm whose expertise covers investment banking, equity research and sales and trading services. The 2020 Canaccord Genuity Virtual Health and Wellness Conference will explore the new themes taking shape within Health and Wellness. The conference will host management teams from top public companies in this space.

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce it has been selected to present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual Health and Wellness Conference, on Monday, November 23, 2020.

VitalHub has been selected as one of the companies scheduled to present at this year’s Virtual Health and Wellness Conference. VitalHub will be presenting alongside CloudMD Software & Services Inc, Carebook Technologies Inc, and WELL Health Technologies Corp. for the Digital Health and Telemedicine industry segment, which is monitored by Doug Taylor, Managing Director, Equity Research at Canaccord Genuity.

“We look forward to participating in this panel, alongside CloudMD, Carebook and WELL,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We appreciate Canaccord’s ongoing support, and their recent initiation of coverage. We are pleased to see that leading financial institutions have recognized the importance of the space, and the growth opportunity it presents. We look forward to sharing our story with investors at the conference.”

The virtual conference runs from 9:00AM – 12:00PM EDT, and the Digital Health and Telemedicine industry segment will take place from 9:00AM - 9:55AM EDT. To register for this virtual conference, please contact your Canaccord representative.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

