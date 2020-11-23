Aquestive Therapeutics Receives First Milestone Payment from KYNMOBI Monetization

Receives first milestone payment of $10 million, bringing total fourth quarter proceeds to $50 million

WARREN, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, announced today receipt of the first milestone payment of $10 million under the previously announced royalty monetization agreement with an affiliate of Marathon Asset Management, a leading global investment firm (“Marathon”), bringing total cash proceeds this quarter to $50 million.

In conjunction with the receipt of the first milestone payment and closing of the monetization transaction, Aquestive has repaid a portion of certain senior notes and plans to utilize the remaining net proceeds to fund the Company’s ongoing development and commercialization of its proprietary product and pipeline candidates, as well as for working capital purposes. Under the terms of the monetization agreement, Aquestive is eligible to receive up to the additional $75 million of milestone payments at various points based on the achievement of worldwide royalty targets. This includes up to $15 million potentially available in 2021 and through mid-2022.