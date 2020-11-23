Versus Systems Files to List on Nasdaq

Versus has also applied to list its common shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VS.” The Company believes it meets the initial listing requirements for The Nasdaq Capital Market except for the equity standard requirement, which the Company anticipates satisfying upon closing of this proposed public offering.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FRANKFURT:BMVA), today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed public offering of its common shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is acting as representative of the underwriters for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Once available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Lake Street Capital Partners, LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 920 Second Avenue South, Suite 700, Minneapolis, MN 55402, telephone: (612) 326-1305, or by emailing syndicate@lakestreetcm.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The listing of the Company’s common shares with The Nasdaq Capital Market remains subject to approval by The Nasdaq Stock Market and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements. No assurance can be given that the Company’s common shares will ultimately be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market. During the review process, the Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the CSE under its current symbol “VS,” and on OTCQB under its current symbol “VRSSF.”