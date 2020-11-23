 

Versus Systems Files to List on Nasdaq

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 13:00  |  62   |   |   

Rewards Software Company Files Form F-1 Registration Statement for Proposed Public Offering and Application for Nasdaq Uplisting

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FRANKFURT:BMVA), today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed public offering of its common shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Versus has also applied to list its common shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VS.” The Company believes it meets the initial listing requirements for The Nasdaq Capital Market except for the equity standard requirement, which the Company anticipates satisfying upon closing of this proposed public offering.

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is acting as representative of the underwriters for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Once available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Lake Street Capital Partners, LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 920 Second Avenue South, Suite 700, Minneapolis, MN 55402, telephone: (612) 326-1305, or by emailing syndicate@lakestreetcm.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The listing of the Company’s common shares with The Nasdaq Capital Market remains subject to approval by The Nasdaq Stock Market and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements. No assurance can be given that the Company’s common shares will ultimately be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market. During the review process, the Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the CSE under its current symbol “VS,” and on OTCQB under its current symbol “VRSSF.”

Seite 1 von 3
Versus Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Versus Systems Files to List on Nasdaq Rewards Software Company Files Form F-1 Registration Statement for Proposed Public Offering and Application for Nasdaq UplistingLOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
JAYS launch True Wireless with ANC
Notification of Managers’ transactions
ClearOne Strengthens India Distribution with Trustech
Founding of a subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and entering the aged care home segment ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
63
Online Gamer Aktie mit Zukunft?