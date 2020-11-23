Kerr Mines and Star Royalties Close US$18 Million Project Financing for Restart of the Copperstone Gold Mine

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kerr Mines Inc. (TSX: KER, OTC: KERMF) (“Kerr” or the “Company”) and Star Royalties Ltd. (“Star Royalties”) are very pleased to jointly announce the closing of the first installment of their previously announced US$18,000,000 gold purchase and sale agreement (“Streaming Agreement”) which will be used to finance the restart of underground operations and gold production at the Copperstone Gold Mine (“Copperstone”) in Arizona, USA.



Giulio T. Bonifacio, Chief Executive Officer of Kerr, stated: “We are excited to enter this new chapter for Kerr Mines with the closing of this first installment of the Copperstone stream financing. We look forward to working with Star Royalties to expeditiously restart operations at our flagship asset. Our focus now shifts to securing long term lead items, finalizing the process facilities to accommodate our whole ore leach approach, and sourcing underground contractors and equipment.”