Kerr Mines and Star Royalties Close US$18 Million Project Financing for Restart of the Copperstone Gold Mine
TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kerr Mines Inc. (TSX: KER, OTC: KERMF) (“Kerr” or the
“Company”) and Star Royalties Ltd. (“Star Royalties”) are very pleased to jointly announce the closing of the first installment of their previously announced US$18,000,000
gold purchase and sale agreement (“Streaming Agreement”) which will be used to finance the restart of underground operations and gold production at the Copperstone Gold Mine (“Copperstone”) in
Arizona, USA.
Giulio T. Bonifacio, Chief Executive Officer of Kerr, stated: “We are excited to enter this new chapter for Kerr Mines with the closing of this first installment of the Copperstone stream financing. We look forward to working with Star Royalties to expeditiously restart operations at our flagship asset. Our focus now shifts to securing long term lead items, finalizing the process facilities to accommodate our whole ore leach approach, and sourcing underground contractors and equipment.”
Alex Pernin, Chief Executive Officer of Star Royalties, commented: “Following our comprehensive due diligence process, we have great confidence in both Copperstone’s potential and Kerr’s ability to execute a successful restart of operations. We look forward to working closely with their team as we transition Copperstone into Arizona’s next gold producing mine.”
The US$18 million advance payment under the Streaming Agreement will be provided in three equal installments, with the first US$6 million installment having now been advanced. The remaining two tranches will be advanced at the request of Kerr as it incurs expenditures for the restart of Copperstone, with a further US$6 million payable on or before February 28, 2021 and the final US$6 million payable on or before April 30, 2021.
Summary of Terms
- Star Royalties will purchase from Kerr an amount of refined gold equal to 9.9% of gold produced at Copperstone until a cumulative 21,000 ounces of refined gold are
delivered, then 3.3% of gold produced until a cumulative 27,200 ounces are delivered, and 1.2% of gold produced thereafter for the remaining life of mine;
- In addition to the US$18 million advance payment, Star Royalties will provide a cash payment to Kerr for each ounce of gold delivered equal to 25% of the average
London Bullion Market Association gold spot price for the five consecutive trading days prior to delivery. The Company has granted security over all of its assets to Star to secured the obligation
of the Company to Star under the Streaming Agreement;
0 Kommentare