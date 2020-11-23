DGAP-News: MustGrow Biologics Corp. / Key word(s): Patent/Contract MustGrow Biologics Secures Patent for Fumigation of Stored Vegetables and Grains 23.11.2020 / 13:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Mustard-derived fumigation of stored food - targeting vegetables and potatoes.

- Leading agrochemical for sprout suppression - chlorpropham - banned by European Union on Oct. 8, 2020.

- Appointment of Scientific Advisor Dr. Matthew J. Morra, professor emeritus of soil biochemistry at University of Idaho.

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Canada, Nov. 23, 2020 - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) (FRA: 0C0) (the "Company", "MustGrow") is pleased to announce the exclusive patent licensing from the University of Idaho pertaining to a natural biopesticide mustard-based treatment of stored produce and other foods, particularly sprout suppression of potatoes.

Post-harvest sprout suppression is a key element of potato storage. The current annual European sprout suppression market is estimated at US$64 million and over US$100 million globally(1). The leading agrochemical product for sprout suppression, chlorpropham ("CIPC"), was banned by the European Union on Oct. 8, 2020. CIPC has long been the major global sprout suppressant, widely applied to stored potatoes.

With this ban now effective, growers will be forced to refrigerate produce, adding an estimated US$150 million expenditure annually in the European Union(1). The additional capital expenditure and refrigeration energy consumption make this temporary approach unsustainable. Although the ban was anticipated, no effective treatment alternatives have emerged - creating a major problem for existing potato storage sites.

MustGrow has exclusively licensed from the University of Idaho, U.S. utility patent number 10,588,321 titled "Mustard Meal to Inhibit Sprouting", which was issued/granted on March 17, 2020 (the "Patent"). The Patent makes matter and method claims to utilize the mustard plant's active ingredient, allyl isothiocyanate ("AITC"), to control vegetable and potato sprouting without the use of harmful synthetic chemicals.