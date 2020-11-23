 

DGAP-News MustGrow Biologics Secures Patent for Fumigation of Stored Vegetables and Grains

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.11.2020, 13:06  |  68   |   |   

DGAP-News: MustGrow Biologics Corp. / Key word(s): Patent/Contract
MustGrow Biologics Secures Patent for Fumigation of Stored Vegetables and Grains

23.11.2020 / 13:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Exclusive patent licensed from University of Idaho.

- Mustard-derived fumigation of stored food - targeting vegetables and potatoes.

- Leading agrochemical for sprout suppression - chlorpropham - banned by European Union on Oct. 8, 2020.

- Appointment of Scientific Advisor Dr. Matthew J. Morra, professor emeritus of soil biochemistry at University of Idaho.

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Canada, Nov. 23, 2020 - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) (FRA: 0C0) (the "Company", "MustGrow") is pleased to announce the exclusive patent licensing from the University of Idaho pertaining to a natural biopesticide mustard-based treatment of stored produce and other foods, particularly sprout suppression of potatoes.

Post-harvest sprout suppression is a key element of potato storage. The current annual European sprout suppression market is estimated at US$64 million and over US$100 million globally(1). The leading agrochemical product for sprout suppression, chlorpropham ("CIPC"), was banned by the European Union on Oct. 8, 2020. CIPC has long been the major global sprout suppressant, widely applied to stored potatoes.

With this ban now effective, growers will be forced to refrigerate produce, adding an estimated US$150 million expenditure annually in the European Union(1). The additional capital expenditure and refrigeration energy consumption make this temporary approach unsustainable. Although the ban was anticipated, no effective treatment alternatives have emerged - creating a major problem for existing potato storage sites.

MustGrow has exclusively licensed from the University of Idaho, U.S. utility patent number 10,588,321 titled "Mustard Meal to Inhibit Sprouting", which was issued/granted on March 17, 2020 (the "Patent"). The Patent makes matter and method claims to utilize the mustard plant's active ingredient, allyl isothiocyanate ("AITC"), to control vegetable and potato sprouting without the use of harmful synthetic chemicals.

Seite 1 von 3
MustGrow Biologics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: MustGrow Biologics (WKN: A2PNS7): Biopestizide mit Megapotential
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MustGrow Biologics Secures Patent for Fumigation of Stored Vegetables and Grains DGAP-News: MustGrow Biologics Corp. / Key word(s): Patent/Contract MustGrow Biologics Secures Patent for Fumigation of Stored Vegetables and Grains 23.11.2020 / 13:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. - …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
EQS-News: Relief kündigt Einberufung zur außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding ...
Janus Henderson Investors: Dividenden gehen im dritten Quartal weltweit um 11 Prozent zurück
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh acquires Factor75, Inc.
DGAP-Adhoc: Solutiance AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts in Höhe von bis zu ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
DGAP-News: Studie von Kirchhoff Consult und HHL zeigt: Österreichs Unternehmen hinken hinterher
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh erwirbt Factor75, Inc.
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp.'s Tochtergesellschaft PowerTap Hydrogen ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
EQS-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: MustGrow Biologics sichert sich exklusives Patent für Begasung von gelagertem Gemüse und Getreide von der University of Idaho (deutsch)
13:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: MustGrow Biologics sichert sich exklusives Patent für Begasung von gelagertem Gemüse und Getreide von der University of Idaho
13:04 Uhr
MustGrow sichert sich exklusives Patent für Begasung von gelagertem Gemüse und Getreide von der University of Idaho

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
92
MustGrow Biologics (WKN: A2PNS7): Biopestizide mit Megapotential
18.09.20
5
DGAP-News: MustGrow Biologics Corp.: Erfolgreiche Tests bestätigen überragende Wirksamkeit des Biope