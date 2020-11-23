DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Contract

Wacker Chemie AG: CureVac and WACKER Sign Manufacturing Contract for CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate CVnCoV



23.11.2020 / 13:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





WACKER SUPPORTS CUREVAC IN THE PRODUCTION OF ITS MRNA-BASED VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST COVID-19

MANUFACTURING AT WACKER'S BIOTECH SITE IN AMSTERDAM IS SCHEDULED TO START IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021

Tübingen / Munich / Amsterdam, November 23, 2020 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), and Wacker Chemie AG announced today that they had signed a contract for the manufacturing of CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV. Under the terms of the initial agreement, WACKER will ramp up GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) production of the mRNA drug substance for CVnCoV at its biotech site in Amsterdam in the first half of 2021. Preparations for the start of production, technology transfers and test runs are already underway. It is planned to produce more than 100 million doses of the CureVac vaccine per year at WACKER's Amsterdam site. There is also further potential for expansion at the site in order to meet rising demand in the future.

WACKER's CEO Rudolf Staudigl said: "We are proud and highly motivated to make a contribution to the fight against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic together with CureVac." As a CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization), Wacker Biotech bundles WACKER Group's biopharmaceutical activities. Its Amsterdam site has been producing vaccines for clinical development and commercial supply for 20 years. The portfolio ranges from conventional live and killed vaccines to protein-based, polysaccharide and glycoconjugate vaccines. In recent months, WACKER has invested in the site to extend production to include mRNA-based vaccines. This new class of vaccines expands the broad vaccine portfolio Wacker Biotech offers to its customers.