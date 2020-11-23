Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd . (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced it will conduct a conference call with investors to review financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and provide an update on clinical and corporate developments, including its advanced stage drug candidates Piclidenoson and Namodenoson.

Date: Monday, November 30, 2020

Time: 9:15 a.m. ET

Dial-in U.S.: 1-877-423-9813

Dial-in Israel: 1-201-689-8573

Conference ID: 13713545

Audio Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142533

A press release reviewing the third quarter results and clinical updates will be issued prior to the call. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Can-Fite’s website for a period of time.

