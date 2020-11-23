Repare Therapeutics to Participate at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today announced that Lloyd M. Segal, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held November 30 – December 3, 2020.

A recording of the fireside chat is currently available in the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.reparerx.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.