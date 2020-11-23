AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Upon closing the transaction, it is expected that the combined company will be named AvePoint and will remain a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under a new ticker symbol, “AVPT.” The combined company will be led by Dr. Tianyi Jiang, AvePoint’s co-founder and CEO, and AvePoint co-founder Kai Gong will serve as Executive Chairman.

AvePoint, Inc. (“AvePoint” or the “Company”), the largest data management solutions provider for the Microsoft cloud, announced today that it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“Apex”).

Company Overview

AvePoint is a leading global Microsoft strategic cloud partner, with solutions that drive large and mid-market customers’ digital transformation journey in the Microsoft cloud.

From its origin of two coders in a Somerset, New Jersey library, AvePoint has grown to serve the largest software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) userbase in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem with more than 7 million cloud users as of September 30, 2020 and an estimated addressable market of $33 billion by 2022 according to IDC.

The Company sells directly to large and mid-market enterprises, and its solutions are also available to managed services providers on more than 100 cloud marketplaces globally.

AvePoint expects to generate approximately $148 million in total revenue for the year ending December 31, 2020, which would be an increase of approximately 26% over 2019 revenue.

Over its nearly 20 year history, AvePoint has been first to market with many digital collaboration technologies, such as SharePoint migration, automated Microsoft Teams management, and the ability to migrate Microsoft Teams/Slack chats into the target channel.

The Company launched another first-to-market product during COVID-19--a SaaS solution to provide sensitivity-based security insights and automated policy enforcement to prevent risky oversharing in Microsoft 365. More than half of AvePoint’s workforce are technologists, including the majority of the senior leadership team.

“AvePoint provides critical data management solutions that enable organizations to make their digital collaboration systems more productive, secure and compliant. The impact of COVID-19 and the growth of Microsoft’s cloud solutions, including Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, have accelerated demand for our products. And we were growing prior to COVID-19 as well. We have achieved eight quarters of impressive growth. We have positive free cash flow and are in line with the key ‘Rule of 40’ SaaS industry growth metric,” said Dr. Jiang. “Going public now gives us the ability to meet this demand and scale up faster across product innovation, channel marketing, international markets, and customer success initiatives.”