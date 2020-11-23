The Boston Globe Names Deciphera a Top Place to Work for 2020

 

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, has been named one of the ​Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 13th annual employee-based survey project from ​The Boston Globe. Deciphera was ranked as one of the top employers in the medium size category. The Top Places to Work 2020 issue published online at Globe.com/TopPlaces on November 19 and in ​Globe Magazine on November 22.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups based on employee size in Massachusetts: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more. This was the Company’s first year participating in the survey.

“We are honored to be recognized by The Boston Globe as one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts,” said Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. “At Deciphera, we’re focused on cultivating a positive company culture, and I want to thank all the employees of Deciphera for their ongoing commitment to our values and for their dedication to delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer.”

“This was a particularly challenging year to be a great place to work, and the companies that made our list went above and beyond to keep their employees safe, engaged, and cared for,” said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. “From offering help with childcare to making the workplace more equitable to holding virtual talent shows, these employers showed that the best get better in crisis.”

The rankings in ​Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 285 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they’re at work.​ For more information, visit Globe.com/TopPlaces.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK is Deciphera’s FDA-approved switch-control kinase inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). QINLOCK is also approved for fourth-line GIST in Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Deciphera).

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

