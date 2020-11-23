Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Second Publication and Second Poster Presentation of Phase III Clinical Trial of Potential Breakthrough Technology for Recurring Breast Cancer

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced the publication of a second abstract at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), jointly authored by Professor Mothaffar F. Rimawi, the Global Principal Investigator of the GP2 Phase III clinical trial, and the Executive Medical Director and Co-Leader of the Breast Cancer Program at the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor College of Medicine, and Professor C. Kent Osborne, Tina and Dudley Sharp Chair in Oncology and the founding Director of the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor College of Medicine. The abstract will be displayed as the Company’s second poster on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in a virtual format with an introductory audio track.

The abstract highlights the design of the planned Phase III clinical trial. The trial is designed as a single registration trial that will include an interim analysis seeking conditional marketing approval from the FDA upon the interim analysis data read out followed by submission of a Biologics Licensing Application. The Phase III clinical trial aims to reproduce the Phase IIb study which concluded that completion of the first 6 intradermal injections of GP2 + GM-CSF safely elicited a potent immune response and reduced recurrence rates to 0% in HER2/neu 3+ patients, who received a standard course of trastuzumab after surgery.

Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, commented, “The participation of Baylor College of Medicine as the Phase III clinical trial lead site further validates the significance of our Phase IIb data. Reducing the recurrence of breast cancer rates to 0% gives us great confidence as we try to reproduce this data in the Phase III clinical trial. We are addressing a potential market of up to $5 billion in a disease that affects 1 in 8 women, who if recur, will likely face metastatic breast cancer.”

“We are very excited to be working with such prominent key opinion leaders. Professor Rimawi’s leadership of our Phase III clinical trial will complement the positive Phase IIb clinical trial results with the research and clinical expertise of Baylor College of Medicine. Due to GP2’s efficacy and safety profile, GP2 immunotherapy may provide clinicians with an option to reduce the use of other toxic and expensive treatments. We look forward to sharing our Phase IIb clinical trial data and Phase III clinical trial design with breast cancer leaders attending SABCS and to discussing the participation of their clinical sites in our trial,” Patel concluded.