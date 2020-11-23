 

Legend Biotech Announces New Appointment to the Board of Directors and Resignation of Dr. Fangliang Zhang

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020   

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (“Legend Biotech”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Li Zhu to Legend Biotech’s Board of Directors. Dr. Zhu will serve as a Class III director.

In addition, Dr. Fangliang Zhang tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of Legend Biotech and its committees, effective as of November 22, 2020. As announced on September 21, 2020, Dr. Zhang had been under residential surveillance in connection with an investigation by the Customs Anti-Smuggling Department of Zhenjiang (the “Authority”) in the People’s Republic of China, and he has now been formally placed under arrest. While no charges have been filed against him, Dr. Zhang decided that to avoid unnecessary distraction to Legend Biotech, his resignation would be in the interests of Legend Biotech and its shareholders. To date, no charges have been filed against Legend Biotech or any of its officers or directors, and Legend Biotech does not believe that it is a subject of the Authority’s investigation.

“The Board of Legend Biotech would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Zhang for his valuable contribution to the company during his tenure of service,” said Sally Wang, Chairwoman of Legend Biotech. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Zhu to our Board of Directors. The addition of Dr. Zhu complements our Board’s skills and experiences, and we are confident he will provide valuable support to Legend Biotech’s strategic development and objective to bring innovative and impactful cell therapies toward potential registration and commercialization.”

Dr. Zhu served as the vice president of strategy of GenScript Biotech Corporation (“GenScript”) from March 2010 to February 2017, served as the chief strategy officer of GenScript from February 2017 to July 2019, and has served as a consultant for GenScript since July 2019. Upon his appointment as executive director of GenScript on November 22, 2020, he resumed his role as the chief strategy officer of GenScript. Before joining GenScript, Dr. Zhu worked at California-based Clontech Laboratories, Inc. as a director of molecular biology from January 1990 to March 2000. Dr. Zhu founded Genetastix Corporation, Inc., a biotech company focused on yeast-based antibody discovery, and served as president and chief executive officer from May 2000 to December 2005. Dr. Zhu then worked at biotech companies in China, serving as vice president of research at Cathay Biotech, Inc. from July 2006 to December 2008, and as vice president of HUYA Biomedical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Limited from January 2009 to December 2009. Dr. Zhu obtained a Bachelor of Science of Biology degree from the East China Normal University in June 1982 and a Doctor of Philosophy in molecular biology and immunology from Stanford University in July 1989.

