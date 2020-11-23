Legend Biotech Announces New Appointment to the Board of Directors and Resignation of Dr. Fangliang Zhang

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (“Legend Biotech”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Li Zhu to Legend Biotech’s Board of Directors. Dr. Zhu will serve as a Class III director.

In addition, Dr. Fangliang Zhang tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of Legend Biotech and its committees, effective as of November 22, 2020. As announced on September 21, 2020, Dr. Zhang had been under residential surveillance in connection with an investigation by the Customs Anti-Smuggling Department of Zhenjiang (the “Authority”) in the People’s Republic of China, and he has now been formally placed under arrest. While no charges have been filed against him, Dr. Zhang decided that to avoid unnecessary distraction to Legend Biotech, his resignation would be in the interests of Legend Biotech and its shareholders. To date, no charges have been filed against Legend Biotech or any of its officers or directors, and Legend Biotech does not believe that it is a subject of the Authority’s investigation.