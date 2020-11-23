 

CoreLogic Announces Appointment of Three New Directors to Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 13:00  |  74   |   |   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced the appointment of W. Steve Albrecht, Wendy Lane, and Henry W. “Jay” Winship to its 12-member Board of Directors, filling three vacancies following the Special Meeting of the Company's shareholders held last week.

“We warmly welcome Steve, Wendy and Jay to the Board,” said Chairman Paul Folino. “We look forward to working together to maximize value for CoreLogic shareholders, and conduct our strategic review process.”

New Directors

W. Steve Albrecht is currently the Gunnel Endowed Professor in the Marriott School of Management at Brigham Young University, where he was previously Associate Dean. He is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Internal Auditor, and Certified Fraud Examiner. He currently serves as on the Board and as Chair of the Audit & Finance Committee of SkyWest, Inc. Previously he was Chairman of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation when it was acquired by Infineon Technologies AG for $10 billion and Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of RedHat, Inc. when it was acquired by IBM for $35 billion. Mr. Albrecht is a former President of the American Accounting Association and Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

Wendy Lane has served as Chairman and Founder of Lane Holdings, Inc., an investment firm, since 1992. Previously, she was a Principal and Managing Director of Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette Securities. Ms. Lane has served on the Board and as Chairman of the Compensation Committee of Willis Tower Watson since 2016, including during its entry into a definitive agreement to combine with Aon plc. Her prior board experience includes, among others, MSCI, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp), where she chaired the Audit and Compensation Committees, and UPM Kymmene Corporation.

Henry W. “Jay” Winship is the President and Founder of Pacific Point Capital, a real estate investment firm. Prior to founding Pacific Point Capital, Mr. Winship was a Principal, Senior Managing Director, and Investment Committee Member of Relational Investors LLC, a $6 billion investment fund. He is a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Winship currently serves on the Board and as Chair of the Audit Committee of Bunge Limited. He was previously on the Board of Esterline Technologies Corporation.

Seite 1 von 3
CoreLogic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoreLogic Announces Appointment of Three New Directors to Board CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced the appointment of W. Steve Albrecht, Wendy Lane, and Henry W. “Jay” Winship to its 12-member Board of Directors, filling three vacancies …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used ...
Voluntis Successfully Completes a Capital Increase of €5.9 Million and Finalizes the Financing of ...
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Quotient Technology Inc. – ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
CoreLogic Shareholders Overwhelmingly Elect Senator and Cannae Nominees to Board
17.11.20
CoreLogic Announces Preliminary Results of 2020 Special Meeting
10.11.20
Holding Steady: Foreclosures Remain Low While Serious Delinquencies Continue to Build Up, CoreLogic Reports
09.11.20
CoreLogic DigitalTax Platform Enables Unparalleled Customer Experience for Rushmore Loan Management Services
09.11.20
CoreLogic Provides Update on Strategic Review Process; Issues Open Letter to Shareholders
06.11.20
CoreLogic Announces Notice of Change in Format of the November 17, 2020 Special Meeting From an In-Person Meeting to a Virtual-Only Meeting
06.11.20
Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three Additional Directors – and Recommends Shareholders Vote for Senator and Cannae Nominees on the Gold Card
05.11.20
Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends CoreLogic Shareholders Vote “AGAINST” Replacing Majority of Directors
05.11.20
CoreLogic’s Leading Home Price Index Forecast Accurate Within 1.3% of Actual Increase Over the Past 12 Months
03.11.20
Powering Up in 2020: Annual U.S. Home Price Appreciation Jumped to Six-Year High in September, CoreLogic Reports