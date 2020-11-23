CoreLogic Announces Appointment of Three New Directors to Board

“We warmly welcome Steve, Wendy and Jay to the Board,” said Chairman Paul Folino. “We look forward to working together to maximize value for CoreLogic shareholders, and conduct our strategic review process.”

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced the appointment of W. Steve Albrecht, Wendy Lane, and Henry W. “Jay” Winship to its 12-member Board of Directors, filling three vacancies following the Special Meeting of the Company's shareholders held last week.

New Directors

W. Steve Albrecht is currently the Gunnel Endowed Professor in the Marriott School of Management at Brigham Young University, where he was previously Associate Dean. He is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Internal Auditor, and Certified Fraud Examiner. He currently serves as on the Board and as Chair of the Audit & Finance Committee of SkyWest, Inc. Previously he was Chairman of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation when it was acquired by Infineon Technologies AG for $10 billion and Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of RedHat, Inc. when it was acquired by IBM for $35 billion. Mr. Albrecht is a former President of the American Accounting Association and Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

Wendy Lane has served as Chairman and Founder of Lane Holdings, Inc., an investment firm, since 1992. Previously, she was a Principal and Managing Director of Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette Securities. Ms. Lane has served on the Board and as Chairman of the Compensation Committee of Willis Tower Watson since 2016, including during its entry into a definitive agreement to combine with Aon plc. Her prior board experience includes, among others, MSCI, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp), where she chaired the Audit and Compensation Committees, and UPM Kymmene Corporation.

Henry W. “Jay” Winship is the President and Founder of Pacific Point Capital, a real estate investment firm. Prior to founding Pacific Point Capital, Mr. Winship was a Principal, Senior Managing Director, and Investment Committee Member of Relational Investors LLC, a $6 billion investment fund. He is a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Winship currently serves on the Board and as Chair of the Audit Committee of Bunge Limited. He was previously on the Board of Esterline Technologies Corporation.