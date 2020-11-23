 

Connection Awarded U.S. Army Contract

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, announced today that it has been awarded an Information Technology Enterprise Solutions–Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract by the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS) office.

ITES-SW2 is a $13 billion firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract vehicle designed to support the IT goals of the U.S. Army, Department of Defense (DoD), and other Federal agencies and associated contractors. The contract has a 5-year base period with an additional 5-year option term through August 2030, covering the provision of software and maintenance services across 14 product categories.

Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection said, “We are honored to be selected for the ITES-SW2 contract and to have the opportunity to continue serving our Federal partners with industry-leading IT solutions and services. The depth and scope of this contract reflects the Federal government’s focus on modernization and digital transformation—and the Connection team stands ready to deliver the products, expertise, and value our customers need to achieve their goals on time and on budget.”

Robert Howard, President of Connection Public Sector Solutions stated, “Securing the ITES-SW2 contract enables Connection to support the IT software needs of the U.S. Army and our DoD partners. We will continue to deliver the exceptional customer service, technical expertise, and deep vendor partnerships that have fueled Connection’s success in helping Federal agencies build and optimize their technology infrastructure.”

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

