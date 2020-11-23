Medicenna to Participate in Upcoming December Investor Conferences

Piper Sandler 32 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Beginning today at 10:00 AM ET, a pre-recorded fireside chat with Dr. Merchant will be available for viewing anytime through December 3 rd by accessing the recording library on the Piper Sandler conference site. The recording can also be accessed on the investor relations section of Medicenna’s website found here: https://ir.medicenna.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations .

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or “the Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Fahar Merchant, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Medicenna, will be participating in fireside chats and virtual 1x1 investor meetings at the Piper Sandler 32 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference and the Evercore ISI 3 rd Annual HealthCONx Conference. See below for more details.

Company management will also be participating in virtual 1x1 meetings at the conference from December 1-3. Meetings can be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

Dr. Merchant will be participating in a fireside chat at 4:45 PM ET on December 1st. Company management will also be participating in virtual 1x1 meetings at the conference from December 1-3 and meetings can be requested exclusively via Evercore ISI.

About Medicenna

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Medicenna's long-acting IL2 Superkine asset, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 binding without CD25 affinity and therefore preferentially stimulates cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells when compared to competing IL-2 programs. It is anticipated that MDNA11 will be ready for the clinic in 2021. Medicenna's lead IL4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has completed a Phase 2b clinical trial for rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has been studied in five clinical trials involving 132 subjects, including 112 adults with rGBM. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively. For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com.