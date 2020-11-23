Emerita Announces $2.5 Million Private Placement Financing

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “ Common Share ”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “ Warrant Share ”) at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (“ Emerita ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Mackie Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead agent and sole bookrunner, along with Clarus Securities Inc. as co-lead agent (together, the “ Agent s ”) in connection with a best efforts, private placement of units of the Company (the “ Units ”) at a price of $0.14 per Unit (the “ Offering Price ”) for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the “ Offering ”).

Provided that if, at any time prior to the expiry date of the Warrants, the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), or other principal exchange on which the Common Shares are listed, is greater than $0.25 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 15 days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of Warrants accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the “Accelerated Exercise Period”). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

The Agents will have an option (the “Agent’s Option”) to offer for sale up to an additional 15% of the number of Units sold in the Offering at the Offering Price, which Agent’s Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to diamond drill its Iberian Belt West Project in Spain and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of private placement in each of the provinces of Canada, and such other jurisdictions as may be determined by the Company, in each case, pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about the week of December 7, 2020, or such earlier or later date as agreed upon between the Company and the Agents (the “Closing”) and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Exchange. The Units to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from Closing.