 

Fireweed Expands Property at Macmillan Pass Over Large Area of Zinc and Lead as well as Silver Targets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 13:30  |  60   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED ZINC LTD. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce the signing of two separate agreements to acquire significant large claim blocks on the western extensions of Boundary Zone and the Fertile Corridor in the Macmillan Pass area, Yukon. The first agreement with QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (TSXV:QEX) comprises 410 claims covering a total area of 74 km2. The second agreement with two private arms-length individuals comprises 1,582 claims covering an area of 318 km2.

Highlights

  • Fireweed has added large highly prospective claim blocks on the western extensions of the Fertile Corridor and Boundary Zone
  • These acquisitions significantly increase the Company’s land position in the Macmillan Pass area from 544 km2 to 936 km2
  • Historic exploration for gold in the area left a large legacy of exploration data which outlined geochemical anomalies in zinc and lead as well as large anomalies in silver. None of the zinc, lead or silver anomalies have seen any significant exploration

CEO Statement
Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated “With the signing of these agreements, we have acquired a large land package with good exploration potential on the western extensions of the Fertile Corridor and Boundary Zone. These properties were originally explored for gold and that work generated a large volume of geochemical and geophysical data that was not closely examined for other metals. The maps attached to this news release demonstrate that there are large and strong soil geochemical anomalies indicating good potential for shale-hosted zinc and lead deposits like our Tom, Jason and Boundary Zones. In addition, there are some big kilometer-scale silver anomalies which may also indicate mineralization of a different type altogether. Our main exploration focus will remain at Boundary, Tom and Jason but these new properties represent an intriguing lottery ticket with potential for future big discoveries.”

Exploration Potential
The acquired claims cover an area of high exploration potential for shale hosted Zn-Pb-Ag systems as well as large silver-in-soil geochemical anomalies. They cover the western extension of the Fertile Corridor which is host to Boundary Zone, End Zone and the Jason deposit and is the prime exploration target trend in the district (Map 1). Geological interpretation has found that the Fertile Corridor is controlled by the Hess Fault, a long active crustal-scale fault zone that appears to have been a conduit for mineralizing fluids in the district. The Hess Fault originated as a synsedimentary fault and is present across much of this newly acquired ground (Maps 2 and 3). The area around this fault and its branches is highly prospective.

Seite 1 von 4
Fireweed Zinc Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fireweed Expands Property at Macmillan Pass Over Large Area of Zinc and Lead as well as Silver Targets VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FIREWEED ZINC LTD. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce the signing of two separate agreements to acquire significant large claim blocks on the western …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
JAYS launch True Wireless with ANC
Notification of Managers’ transactions
argenx Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Priority Review Voucher
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
RedHill Biopharma hält Präsentation auf Deutschem Eigenkapitalforum 2020
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...