Fireweed Expands Property at Macmillan Pass Over Large Area of Zinc and Lead as well as Silver Targets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED ZINC LTD. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce the signing of two separate agreements to acquire significant large claim blocks on the western extensions of Boundary Zone and the Fertile Corridor in the Macmillan Pass area, Yukon. The first agreement with QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (TSXV:QEX) comprises 410 claims covering a total area of 74 km 2 . The second agreement with two private arms-length individuals comprises 1,582 claims covering an area of 318 km 2 .

Fireweed has added large highly prospective claim blocks on the western extensions of the Fertile Corridor and Boundary Zone

These acquisitions significantly increase the Company’s land position in the Macmillan Pass area from 544 km 2 to 936 km 2

Historic exploration for gold in the area left a large legacy of exploration data which outlined geochemical anomalies in zinc and lead as well as large anomalies in silver. None of the zinc, lead or silver anomalies have seen any significant exploration



CEO Statement

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated “With the signing of these agreements, we have acquired a large land package with good exploration potential on the western extensions of the Fertile Corridor and Boundary Zone. These properties were originally explored for gold and that work generated a large volume of geochemical and geophysical data that was not closely examined for other metals. The maps attached to this news release demonstrate that there are large and strong soil geochemical anomalies indicating good potential for shale-hosted zinc and lead deposits like our Tom, Jason and Boundary Zones. In addition, there are some big kilometer-scale silver anomalies which may also indicate mineralization of a different type altogether. Our main exploration focus will remain at Boundary, Tom and Jason but these new properties represent an intriguing lottery ticket with potential for future big discoveries.”

Exploration Potential

The acquired claims cover an area of high exploration potential for shale hosted Zn-Pb-Ag systems as well as large silver-in-soil geochemical anomalies. They cover the western extension of the Fertile Corridor which is host to Boundary Zone, End Zone and the Jason deposit and is the prime exploration target trend in the district (Map 1). Geological interpretation has found that the Fertile Corridor is controlled by the Hess Fault, a long active crustal-scale fault zone that appears to have been a conduit for mineralizing fluids in the district. The Hess Fault originated as a synsedimentary fault and is present across much of this newly acquired ground (Maps 2 and 3). The area around this fault and its branches is highly prospective.