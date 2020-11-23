 

Arcutis Announces Positive Topline Data from Phase 2b Study of ARQ-154 (Topical Roflumilast Foam) as a Potential Treatment for Scalp and Body Psoriasis

  • Roflumilast foam demonstrated statistically significant improvement on the trial’s primary and multiple secondary endpoints
  • Once-daily roflumilast foam demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile
  • Roflumilast foam potential “Best in Class” topical scalp and body psoriasis treatment
  • Scalp psoriasis affects more than 2.5 million of the 6 million psoriasis patients in U.S with active disease
  • Company to host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EST

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced positive top line data from its Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating ARQ-154 (topical roflumilast foam) as a potential treatment for scalp psoriasis.

Roflumilast foam 0.3% administered once daily for 8 weeks demonstrated statistically significant improvements compared to a matching vehicle foam on key efficacy endpoints in 304 adult and adolescent patients with plaque psoriasis that included plaques on the scalp. On the study’s primary endpoint of Scalp Investigator Global Assessment (S-IGA) success assessed at week 8, roflumilast foam 0.3% achieved a rate of 59.1% compared to a vehicle rate of 11.4% (p<0.0001). S-IGA success is defined as the achievement of an S-IGA score of 'clear' or 'almost clear' on a 5-grade scale plus at least a two-point change from baseline.   Onset was rapid, with significantly higher rates of S-IGA success noted as early as 2 weeks.

Multiple secondary endpoints were also met. On the key secondary endpoint of Body Investigator Global Assessment (B-IGA) success assessed at week 8, roflumilast foam 0.3% achieved a rate of 40.3% compared to a vehicle rate of 6.8% (p<0.0001), with separation from vehicle on B-IGA success as early as 2 weeks. Symptomatic improvement was also demonstrated, with 71.0% of subjects treated with roflumilast foam 0.3% who had a baseline Scalp Itch Numeric Rating Scale (SI-NRS) score of 4 or greater achieving an itch reduction of at least 4 points at week 8 compared to 18.5% of vehicle treated subjects (p<0.0001). Consistent with other clinical trials of topical roflumilast, roflumilast foam was well-tolerated, as evidenced by subject-reported local tolerability and rates of application site adverse events, treatment-related adverse events, and discontinuations due to adverse events low and similar to vehicle. Only 5 out of 200 subjects (2.5%) in the roflumilast foam treated group discontinued the study due to an adverse event, compared to 2 out of 104 subjects (1.9%) treated with the vehicle.

