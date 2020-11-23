 

Giyani Appoints President and Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Derk Hartman as President and Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) with effect from March 1, 2021. Additionally, the Company announces the resignation of Mr. Wajd Boubou, former President of the Company, to pursue other business opportunities, effective November 21, 2020.

Mr. Hartman has over 20 years of mining sector experience in project delivery, senior management and investment banking in both the Toronto and London markets. He has been a founder, officer, and director of several public and private companies.

Mr. Hartman joins Giyani from Royal IHC (“IHC”), a global independent engineering and contracting company, where he led IHC’s mining engagements on feasibility studies, EPCM services and EPC contracting, including Giyani’s K.Hill Feasibility Study. Prior to this, Mr. Hartman was CFO at Silver Bear Resources Plc, where he was a key member of the team that developed, built and operated the Mangazeisky Silver Project in Far East Russia. Derk was the founder, CEO and director of Awalé Resources Limited and Sumin Resources Limited, gold exploration companies in Ivory Coast and Suriname, respectively, that were both listed on the TSXV. He was also a director of Hunter Bay Minerals, a TSXV listed gold exploration company. Previously, Derk was a Director in Metals & Mining Investment Banking with BMO Capital Markets in London and worked in Metals & Mining Investment Banking and Project Financing with ABN AMRO Bank, also in London. Mr. Hartman holds an MSc in Mining Engineering from Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani Metals Corp. commented:

"We are delighted to have someone of Derk’s calibre join our team as COO. He brings a strong background in both operational and financial development of international mining projects and will be an asset to the Company at this important juncture. Derk will oversee the completion of the K.Hill feasibility study and environmental and social impact assessment, as well as the ultimate development, construction and ramp-up of operations at K.Hill.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr. Boubou for his contribution over the past several years in moving the K.Hill project forward and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its K.Hill, Lobatse & Otse manganese oxide projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. The Company's flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate, both key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market.

Disclaimer

