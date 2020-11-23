 

EbixCash Acquires AssureEdge Global Services to Strengthen Back Office Offerings to Clients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 13:29  |  45   |   |   

NOIDA, India and JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EbixCash, a fully-owned subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, today announced that it has acquired a 70 percent stake in a 1,800 person, pan-India based BPO company AssureEdge Global Services.

AssureEdge is today recognized as the first independent customer retention and customer response organization in India, with a vareiety of BPO offerings via six contact centers across the country. AssureEdge serves a number of industries and clients that have cross-selling value for EbixCash services. AssureEdge focuses on top priority areas like sales, fulfillment and customer retention for its clients. The Company today services 34+ large corporate clients, including some very well known names in the BFSI, telecom, entertainment and ecommerce sectors. For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://www.assureedgeglobal.com

Based on client commitments, AssureEdge is presently committed to growing its employee strength to 2,500 by the end of March 2021. The Company presently has a strong focus on growing its Human Resource Outsouring (HRO) and Last Mile Delivery (LMD) verticals, and is targeting 35% to 50% organic growth in the year 2021. AssureEdge presently generates approximately 30% EBITDA margins.

AssureEdge CEO and Founder Bhupesh Tambe will continue to lead the Company with a 30 percent stake in the venture. A proven leader with global experience of over 30 years and specializing in rapid growth and turnaround opportunities, Bhupesh will be immediately focusing his energies on AssureEdge integration into EbixCash, the immediate growth opportunities and the synergies offered by the integration. As a part of empowering AssureEdge, the Company will be rebranded as EbixCash Global BPO services.

Robin Raina, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO, Ebix, said: “AssureEdge can serve to handle fulfillment, collections and last mile delivery for EbixCash, as we converge it with our EbixCash financial and insurance technology platforms. We see AssureEdge serving our pre-sales and post-sales support for the BSE Ebix insurance platform, besides helping us provide an end-to-end fulfillment solution to banks on our lending, wealth management, asset management and credit card processing solutions for banks and financial institutions.”

About EbixCash and Ebix, Inc.

With a "Phygital” strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash’s Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India’s airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash’s inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebixcash.com

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com

Contact details:

Darren Joseph

IR@ebix.com or 678 281 2027

David Collins or Chris Eddy

Catalyst Global - 212-924-9800 or ebix@catalyst-ir.com


Ebix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EbixCash Acquires AssureEdge Global Services to Strengthen Back Office Offerings to Clients NOIDA, India and JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EbixCash, a fully-owned subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
JAYS launch True Wireless with ANC
Notification of Managers’ transactions
argenx Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Priority Review Voucher
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
RedHill Biopharma hält Präsentation auf Deutschem Eigenkapitalforum 2020
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
Ebix Declares 7.5 Cent Quarterly Dividend, Payable December 15, 2020, to Shareholders of Record December 1, 2020
09.11.20
Ebix Q3 Revenues Increase 39% Sequentially and 5% Year-Over-Year
03.11.20
Ebix Hosts Q3 Investor Call Monday, November 9th at 11: 00 a.m. ET

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.10.20
14
Ebix Inc.