 

NexTech AR Acquires Self-Service Event Software Platform Map Dynamics

The acquisition of Map Dynamics brings self-service event solutions to NexTech’s rapidly growing portfolio of event offerings and strategically positions the company for the shift to hybrid events post COVID

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and ATHENS, Ga., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for virtual and hybrid eCommerce, education, conferences and events today announced that it has acquired event management platform, Map Dynamics. The company's self-serve virtual events platform supports live video, chat, networking, and analytics, reporting for associations, conferences, trade shows, webinars, summits, forums, workshops, and hybrid events. It helps organizers create, host, and manage live events for 100,000+ attendees both online and in its branded native event app.

Based in Athens, Georgia, Map Dynamics offers a consolidated set of self-service event management tools through its Event Home Base technology, coupled with dedicated support teams to create flexible, virtual, in-person or hybrid events. The company has worked with a broad array of events including the Sea Otter Classic international cycling races, regarded as the world's largest cycling festival and Repticon reptile and exotic animal expos held throughout the United States. Map Dynamics is also an official partner for multiple state societies of association executives including the Georgia Society of Association Executives (GSAE), the Empire State Society of Association Executives (ESSAE), and the New England Society of Association Executives (NESAE), as well as a partner of the National Apartment Association (NAA).

In the past 19 months, Map Dynamics platform has hosted over 1,700 events with over 60% being live events that took place in 2019, prior to the Company’s switch to virtual hybrid events starting in March 2020. NexTech intends to sell its AR solutions to these customers and offer a self-service, no touch option on top of its InfernoAR white glove service. With this acquisition, NexTech gains tiered pricing options and self-service technology for both live and virtual events which, when combined with its existing immersive AR solutions, creates a formidable powerhouse in the rapidly growing events market.

