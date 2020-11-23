 

Medical Robots Market worth $12.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Medical Robots Market by Solution (OR Supply, Data Management, Communication, Anesthesia Information Management, Performance Management), Delivery Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is expected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 5.9 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as the advantages offered by robotic-assisted surgery and robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy, technological advancements in robotic systems, Improving reimbursement scenario, the increasing adoption of surgical robots, and the increase in funding for medical robot research. However, the high cost of robotic systems is a key factor limiting market growth in the coming years.

The medical robots market includes Tier I and II vendors like Intuitive Surgical (US), Stryker Corporation (US), BD Rowa (US), Omnicell (US), and Hocoma AG (Switzerland), among others. The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The global COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the business to a certain extent. Companies are delaying the purchase of capital expenditure due to current pandemic situation which has led to cash crunch situation for the end users of medical robots.

The instrument and accessories product segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

On the basis of product & service, the medical robots market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments & accessories, and services. The instruments & accessories segment commanded the largest share of the of the market in 2019. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of this segment are mainly driven by the recurrent purchase of instruments & accessories as opposed to robotic systems, which are a one-time investment.

