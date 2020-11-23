U.S. Urology Partners Announces Partnership with Associated Medical Professionals of New York

Associated Medical Professionals is a market-leading, multi-specialty urology practice operating throughout Syracuse, New York, and the surrounding regions. U.S. Urology Partners’ operations include one of the largest urology practices in the Midwest, Central Ohio Urology Group . The combined groups will benefit from U.S. Urology Partners’ substantial investment in people, technology and services to better address patient and employee needs in the communities they serve, while being well positioned for continued growth.

U.S. Urology Partners , a portfolio company of NMS Capital , announced today its strategic partnership with Associated Medical Professionals of New York , creating one of the nation’s largest independent providers of urological and other specialty services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are excited about the synergies and strengths this new partnership brings to U.S. Urology Partners,” stated Mark Cherney, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Urology Partners. “It’s the next step in building our platform into a world-class urology services model that provides a better patient, physician and employee experience in the communities we serve. We believe that this partnership will deliver best practices and outcomes that will lead the urological industry for decades to come.”

Dr. Angelo R. DeRosalia, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Associated Medical Professionals, and newly appointed U.S. Urology Partners President, commented, “This exciting partnership will allow Associated Medical Professionals to remain at the forefront as a premier provider of quality, compassionate healthcare. We are looking forward to our patients experiencing the benefits offered by U.S. Urology Partners.”

Luis Gonzalez, Partner at NMS Capital, added, “The addition of Associated Medical Professionals is a transformative partnership for U.S. Urology Partners, and along with the investment in Central Ohio Urology Group, creates a clear leader in the urology space. The transaction sends a strong signal to the market that U.S. Urology Partners has a truly differentiated approach to working with urology groups, and NMS’s track-record of successfully building market-leading practices across numerous physician specialties is an equally important factor.”