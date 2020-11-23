Dundee Corporation Announces Intention to Launch a Substantial Issuer Bid for up to C$20,000,000 in Value of Its Class A Subordinate Voting Shares

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A, DC.PR.B and DC.PR.D) (“Dundee” or the “Corporation”) announced today that it intends to commence a substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”) to purchase for cancellation from the holders thereof who choose to participate up to C$20,000,000 in value of its Class A subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Corporation (the “SV Shares”). The Offer is being made by way of a "modified Dutch auction", which will allow holders who choose to participate in the Offer to individually select the price, within a price range of not less than C$1.40 and not more than C$1.60 per SV Share (in increments of C$0.05 per SV Share), at which they will tender their SV Shares to the Offer. Upon expiry of the Offer, the Corporation will determine the lowest purchase price (the “Purchase Price”) (which will not be less than C$1.40 and not more than C$1.60 per SV Share) based on all tenders validly deposited and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer that will allow it to purchase the maximum number of SV Shares tendered to the Offer, having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding C$20,000,000.



The Corporation anticipates that the Offer will commence within the next week and will expire on January 11, 2021.



“This Offer is the next step towards the ongoing streamlining of our capital structure and is consistent with our goal of returning excess capital to shareholders when appropriate,” said Jonathan Goodman, President and CEO. “We are in a very strong financial position which allows us to proceed with this Offer, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and the financial flexibility needed to fund our strategic growth plan that is focused on the mining industry.”

“Since I rejoined Dundee in early 2018, we have taken significant steps to lower our cost structure, reduce overall cash outflows, and decrease general and administrative expenses at the head office,” added Mr. Goodman. “Looking ahead, we wish to strike a balance to ensure we have sufficient capital to fund our investment in the mining strategy which we believe can deliver superior returns over the long-term, while returning capital to shareholders periodically in a prudent manner.”

“Earlier in 2020 we were able to retire approximately $49 million principal amount of our Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series 2 for approximately $38.4 million,” said Robert Sellars, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “That transaction was accretive to the Corporation and we believe that the Offer is similarly accretive to the Corporation, while providing liquidity to shareholders who wish to tender. The size of the Offer allows the Corporation to maintain a sufficient cash balance for future investment and ongoing general and administrative expenses and, as we continue to monetize legacy assets, we expect that the Corporation will enjoy even greater financial flexibility.”