Cytokinetics Regains Rights to Develop and Commercialize Omecamtiv Mecarbil and AMG 594 From Amgen

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that Amgen has elected to terminate the Collaboration and Option Agreement, dated December 20, 2006 between the companies (the “Agreement”) and thereby end its collaboration with Cytokinetics, effective May 20, 2021, and intends to transition development and commercialization rights for omecamtiv mecarbil and AMG 594 to Cytokinetics. Omecamtiv mecarbil is an investigational cardiac myosin activator, developed for the potential treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), and was recently studied in GALACTIC-HF, a positive Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes clinical trial. AMG 594, a novel mechanism cardiac troponin activator, is in Phase 1 development for HFrEF and other types of heart failure.

“We believe this is an important pivot point and opportunity for our company, as we reclaim omecamtiv mecarbil following positive Phase 3 clinical trial results,” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “In one of the largest heart failure clinical trials ever conducted, our novel mechanism drug candidate demonstrated positive efficacy in a diverse patient population with high unmet need and without an imbalance in the overall incidence of adverse events. We look forward to rapidly advancing next steps for omecamtiv mecarbil, which we expect will include discussions with regulatory authorities. We believe we are well prepared to press forward given our strong balance sheet and pioneering leadership in the development of muscle-directed therapies.”

Terms of Termination

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, upon the effective date of Amgen’s termination, research, development and commercialization rights for compounds, including omecamtiv mecarbil and AMG 594, will transition to Cytokinetics. In addition, Amgen will have certain obligations set forth in the Agreement, including: cooperating with Cytokinetics and its designee(s) to facilitate a reasonably smooth, orderly and prompt transition of the programs, including transfer and assignment to Cytokinetics of specified regulatory filings, data and other information; if requested by Cytokinetics, transferring inventory of compounds to Cytokinetics at Cytokinetics’ expense; to the extent possible and requested by Cytokinetics, assigning relevant third-party manufacturing agreements to Cytokinetics; and granting to Cytokinetics exclusive and non-exclusive licenses to certain intellectual property rights. Cytokinetics will have no trailing royalty payment obligations to Amgen for either omecamtiv mecarbil or AMG 594. With Cytokinetics’ consent, Amgen granted a sublicense to Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier (“Servier”) to commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil in Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, including Russia. Cytokinetics is party to a letter agreement with Amgen and Servier entered into in 2016, which provides that if Amgen’s rights to omecamtiv mecarbil are terminated, (i) the sublicensed rights previously granted by Amgen to Servier with respect to omecamtiv mecarbil, will remain in effect post termination of the Agreement and become a direct license or sublicense of such rights by Cytokinetics to Servier, on substantially the same terms as those in the Option, License and Collaboration Agreement between Amgen and Servier, and (ii) Amgen will, at Cytokinetics’ election, transfer to Cytokinetics or its designee (including Servier) certain ongoing development activities.