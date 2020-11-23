 

Rapiscan Systems Launches Orion Metor 900m Walk-through Metal Detector

SALFORDS, England, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapiscan Systems, a leading, global supplier of security checkpoint and inspection technologies, announces the launch of the Orion Metor 900M, Rapiscan's most advanced metal detection system to date.

The Metor 900M is Rapiscan's first launch in an upcoming series of new, advanced, metal detection systems.

The Metor 900M is weatherproof with IP65 protection, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.  Uses include visitor screening at stadiums, critical infrastructure protection and passenger screening at airports and other mass transit facilities. The system is designed to detect ferrous and non-ferrous metals such as handguns, knives and other security threats.

The 900M offers enhanced screening capabilities, while allowing operators to maintain high throughput rates. By interpreting the electromagnetic characteristics and the shape of detected metals, the Metor 900M is capable of screening for threats and reducing false alarms on innocuous objects. The system also features multi-zone displays to help operators quickly and easily identify the location of the potential threat.

Mal Maginnis, President, Rapiscan Systems said: "The 900M combines a new performance level with the latest operational capabilities, demonstrating our continued commitment to developing the most advanced, state-of-the-art technology we can, in order to keep people and places safe from security threats."

To find out more about the Metor 900M and Rapiscan System's full range of scanning and security solutions, visit www.rapiscansystems.com



