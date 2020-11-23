 

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market to Reach $11.99 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.2% CAGR Allied Market Research

- Increase in the prevalence of diabetes, surge in geriatric population, and high-end technological advancements in diabetes monitoring devices fuel the growth of the global self-monitoring blood glucose devices market

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market by Product (Test Strips, Lancets, and Blood Glucose Meters), Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, and Gestational Diabetes), and End User (Hospitals, Home Settings, and Diagnostic Centers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global self-monitoring blood glucose devices industry was estimated at $8.49 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $11.99 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in the prevalence of diabetes, surge in geriatric population, and high-end technological advancements in diabetes monitoring devices fuel the growth of the global self-monitoring blood glucose devices market. On the other hand, some chances of inaccuracy in the result impede the growth to certain extent. However, rise in awareness for diabetes monitoring devices and untapped market opportunities in the developing regions are expected to pave the way for lucrative prospects for the key players in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

  • The outbreak of the pandemic has restricted people from visiting public health clinics to a significant extent, thereby increasing the demand for self-monitoring blood glucose devices that can help diabetic patients keep track of their glucose level right at home.
  • Also, emergence of covid-19 has made people more health conscious and the fact that SMBG devices help people manage important daily activities such as taking proper food and insulin dose has impacted the market positively.

The test strips segment to dominate by 2027-

