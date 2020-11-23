- Increase in the prevalence of diabetes, surge in geriatric population, and high-end technological advancements in diabetes monitoring devices fuel the growth of the global self-monitoring blood glucose devices market

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market by Product (Test Strips, Lancets, and Blood Glucose Meters), Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, and Gestational Diabetes), and End User (Hospitals, Home Settings, and Diagnostic Centers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global self-monitoring blood glucose devices industry was estimated at $8.49 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $11.99 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.