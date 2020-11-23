 

Lumen and Zoom combine technology and collaboration platforms to deliver an amazing experience

DENVER, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when the world needs to be closer while being apart, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) and Zoom have been bringing together their technology capabilities and communications expertise to help businesses keep their vital conversations going. Today, they are expanding that partnership and offering customers Zoom delivered by Lumen. This solution provides an enhanced collaboration experience for businesses around the world, combining the speed and reliability of the Lumen platform with Zoom's world-class collaboration solutions.

"When the world turned to virtual meetings, Zoom turned to Lumen's fiber network to power its best-in-class video communications platform," said Shaun Andrews, chief marketing officer at Lumen. "We're happy to take this partnership a step further by combining our platforms and our strengths to create Zoom delivered by Lumen. Together, we will help keep families, businesses, schools and hospitals securely connected to the world, and thriving in the 4th industrial revolution."

Zoom delivered by Lumen brings together Lumen's embedded network security capabilities with Zoom's built-in security features to proactively protect businesses using their combined services.

"Lumen has been a very valuable partner to Zoom and over the past several months, we've helped businesses connect and grow," said Ryan Azus, chief revenue officer at Zoom. "With their wide market incumbency, as well deep expertise in the networking and Unified Communications & Collaborations space, Zoom delivered by Lumen is poised to bring our mutual clients an optimal experience that we are very excited about."

The partnership was first announced in September 2020, with the goal to provide unparalleled managed services and experiences to today's businesses. Zoom delivered by Lumen will rollout new service features and enhancements over the coming months, including Zoom Phone and Lumen Cloud Connect for Zoom.

About Lumen
Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies, LLC is a wholly owned affiliate of CenturyLink, Inc. 

* The Lumen brand was launched on September 14, 2020. As a result, CenturyLink, Inc. is referred to as Lumen Technologies, or simply Lumen. The legal name CenturyLink, Inc. is expected to be formally changed to Lumen Technologies, Inc. upon the completion of all applicable requirements.

