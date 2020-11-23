The Cheesecake Factory Makes Early Holiday Shopping Online Twice as Sweet With Double the Rewards

eSlice of Joy Cards and Slice of Joy Cards are each redeemable for one complimentary slice of The Cheesecake Factory's legendary cheesecake beginning January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021*. With more than 30 varieties of world-famous cheesecakes to choose from, this special offer is sure to be a hit with everyone on your holiday gift list.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) is spreading twice the joy early this holiday season, offering two eSlice of Joy Cards for every $25 in gift cards or eGift cards purchased online from Monday, November 23, 2020 through Cyber Monday, November 30, 2020* – that’s double the number of eSlice of Joy Cards that will be offered for the remainder of the holiday season and the earliest this sweet deal has ever been available. Additionally, The Cheesecake Factory restaurants nationwide will offer two Slice of Joy Cards for every $25 in gift cards purchased beginning Black Friday, November 27, 2020, through Cyber Monday, November 30, 2020*.

"We wanted to spread extra holiday cheer this year, so for the first time we are offering our popular Double eSlice of Joy Gift Card promotion online beginning the Monday before Thanksgiving," said David Overton, Founder, and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. "Our guests look forward to this special offer for months, and we are so pleased to help give them an early start to their online holiday shopping this year.”

*Terms and Conditions:

Promotion Period: Offer is available online at thecheesecakefactory.com from 11/23/2020 at 3:01 AM ET / 12:01 AM PT to 11/30/2020 at 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT; and at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the United States of America including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico from 11/27/2020 to 11/30/2020 during normal business hours.

For every $25 in either physical or electronic The Cheesecake Factory gift cards (“Gift Cards”) purchased in a single transaction during the Promotion Period (herein defined), the purchaser will receive two Slice of Joy Cards. Slice of Joy Cards will be electronic for online purchases and physical for purchases made in restaurant.

Each Slice of Joy Card may be redeemed on a future visit to a The Cheesecake Factory restaurant from 01/01/2021 - 3/31/2021 for one complimentary slice of either cheesecake or layer cake.

Only one Slice of Joy Card may be redeemed per guest per visit. Must be present to redeem. May not be used in conjunction with any other discount or offer. One time use only.

Slice of Joy Cards have no cash value.

Slice of Joy Cards may not be exchanged for new or different Slice of Joy Cards.

For dine-in, please present Slice of Joy Card to your server before payment. For pickup orders, please notify us at time of order and present Slice of Joy Card at time of pickup. For online orders, please select “Pay at Restaurant” option; do not select “Add New Credit Card” or “Add New Gift Card” for pay ahead. Not valid on delivery orders.

Valid only in the United States of America, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

The Cheesecake Factory is not responsible for any inability to purchase Gift Cards during the Promotion Period, regardless of cause, and will not provide rain checks or other 'make goods' in the event of any such inability.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 295 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Internationally, 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2020, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For" list for the seventh consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitaliarestaurant.com and www.foxrc.com.

From FORTUNE. 2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Licensee.

