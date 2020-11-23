 

The Cheesecake Factory Makes Early Holiday Shopping Online Twice as Sweet With Double the Rewards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 14:11  |  43   |   |   

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) is spreading twice the joy early this holiday season, offering two eSlice of Joy Cards for every $25 in gift cards or eGift cards purchased online from Monday, November 23, 2020 through Cyber Monday, November 30, 2020* – that’s double the number of eSlice of Joy Cards that will be offered for the remainder of the holiday season and the earliest this sweet deal has ever been available. Additionally, The Cheesecake Factory restaurants nationwide will offer two Slice of Joy Cards for every $25 in gift cards purchased beginning Black Friday, November 27, 2020, through Cyber Monday, November 30, 2020*.

eSlice of Joy Cards and Slice of Joy Cards are each redeemable for one complimentary slice of The Cheesecake Factory's legendary cheesecake beginning January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021*. With more than 30 varieties of world-famous cheesecakes to choose from, this special offer is sure to be a hit with everyone on your holiday gift list.

"We wanted to spread extra holiday cheer this year, so for the first time we are offering our popular Double eSlice of Joy Gift Card promotion online beginning the Monday before Thanksgiving," said David Overton, Founder, and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. "Our guests look forward to this special offer for months, and we are so pleased to help give them an early start to their online holiday shopping this year.”

*Terms and Conditions:

  • Promotion Period: Offer is available online at thecheesecakefactory.com from 11/23/2020 at 3:01 AM ET / 12:01 AM PT to 11/30/2020 at 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT; and at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the United States of America including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico from 11/27/2020 to 11/30/2020 during normal business hours.
  • For every $25 in either physical or electronic The Cheesecake Factory gift cards (“Gift Cards”) purchased in a single transaction during the Promotion Period (herein defined), the purchaser will receive two Slice of Joy Cards. Slice of Joy Cards will be electronic for online purchases and physical for purchases made in restaurant.
  • Each Slice of Joy Card may be redeemed on a future visit to a The Cheesecake Factory restaurant from 01/01/2021 - 3/31/2021 for one complimentary slice of either cheesecake or layer cake.
  • Only one Slice of Joy Card may be redeemed per guest per visit. Must be present to redeem. May not be used in conjunction with any other discount or offer. One time use only.
  • Slice of Joy Cards have no cash value.
  • Slice of Joy Cards may not be exchanged for new or different Slice of Joy Cards.
  • For dine-in, please present Slice of Joy Card to your server before payment. For pickup orders, please notify us at time of order and present Slice of Joy Card at time of pickup. For online orders, please select “Pay at Restaurant” option; do not select “Add New Credit Card” or “Add New Gift Card” for pay ahead. Not valid on delivery orders.
  • Valid only in the United States of America, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.
  • The Cheesecake Factory is not responsible for any inability to purchase Gift Cards during the Promotion Period, regardless of cause, and will not provide rain checks or other 'make goods' in the event of any such inability.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 295 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Internationally, 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2020, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For" list for the seventh consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitaliarestaurant.com and www.foxrc.com.

From FORTUNE. 2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Licensee.

Cheesecake Factory Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Cheesecake Factory Makes Early Holiday Shopping Online Twice as Sweet With Double the Rewards The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) is spreading twice the joy early this holiday season, offering two eSlice of Joy Cards for every $25 in gift cards or eGift cards purchased online from Monday, November 23, 2020 through Cyber Monday, November …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used ...
Voluntis Successfully Completes a Capital Increase of €5.9 Million and Finalizes the Financing of ...
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Quotient Technology Inc. – ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Amazon, Peloton, Cheesecake Factory, Walt Disney, Zalando, Axon Enterprise - das rät Andreas Deutsch
29.10.20
The Cheesecake Factory Reports Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 and Provides Business Update

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
6
Käsekuchen der besonderen Art mit ordentlicher Dividendenrendite