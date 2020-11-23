 

Absolute Helps Enterprises Boost Software ROI, Employee Productivity, and Security with New Software and Web Usage Analytics

Absolute (TSX: ABST) (Nasdaq: ABST), a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced new capabilities that provide IT and Security teams with advanced insights into software and web usage across their distributed endpoint device fleets. With Absolute’s new Software Inventory and Web Usage analytics, organizations can maximize returns on software investments and find potential cost savings; help ensure employees have the tools they need to work productively and securely from anywhere; and identify potential security vulnerabilities or blind spots arising from unsanctioned, insecure apps or web content.

According to a recent report from Spiceworks Ziff Davis, ‘The 2021 State of IT’, the need to enable a remote workforce and send a device home with every employee has found many businesses facing the true cost of software ownership. Investments in productivity and security software are among the top IT software categories global companies will prioritize in 2021, “signaling sustained enterprise interest in enabling remote work.” The report’s findings also name endpoint device security, specifically, as the top concern IT pros have for their distributed workforce.

“With devices staying largely off-network in the new world of remote and hybrid work models, IT departments face multiple challenges when it comes to having a complete picture of what software has been purchased and deployed, whether the apps being used are sanctioned or fully updated, and where they may have gaps in security or productivity,” said Ameer Karim, EVP of Product Management at Absolute. “These new features were developed to provide a holistic view without requiring manual checks or human intervention. The ability to automate software inventory and web app usage reporting comes with a number of benefits including identifying potential license non-compliance or waste, limiting shadow IT and the use of unsanctioned apps, ensuring tools like web filters are working effectively, and more.”

With a firmware-embedded position in more than half a billion endpoints, Absolute enables a permanent digital tether capable of delivering unbreakable visibility and a persistent stream of data whether a device is on or off the corporate network. The latest enhancements to the Absolute Resilience platform enable enterprise organizations to:

  • Streamline software audits: Automatically scan for installed software applications to keep software inventory up to date, ensure optimal deployment of new apps, and monitor adoption of web-based apps.
  • Minimize complexity and waste: Detect app version complexities and redundancies, as well as potential license excess that could drive cost savings. 
  • Boost employee productivity: Detect use of unapproved installed or web-based apps, to minimize ‘Shadow IT’ and identify any unmet employee software needs.
  • Surface security and compliance risks: Identify unapproved apps or versions running on corporate devices, as well as users bypassing web filters and accessing insecure web content, to help mitigate potential security and compliance risks.

To learn more about Absolute’s new Software Inventory and Web Usage capabilities, including supported operating systems and browsers, visit here. To learn more about how Absolute’s undeletable defense platform enables always-connected visibility and Self-Healing Endpoint security, visit www.absolute.com.

About Absolute

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

2020 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, and ABSOLUTE RESILIENCE are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols and in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

