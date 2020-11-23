Tribe Public Hosts Stopping Identity Theft Webinar and Q&A Featuring Intellicheck CEO and COO on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

During this complimentary, 30-minute event, identity theft and fraud experts Lewis and White will deliver their presentation, Stopping Identity Fraud in Its Tracks. The presentation will be followed by a brief question and answer session.

Intellicheck , Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), a trusted industry leader in identity authentication solutions, announced today that CEO Bryan Lewis and COO and CFO Bill White will be the presenters at Tribe Public's Presentation and Q&A Webinar Event at 8:30 a.m. PDT / 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

To register for the complimentary virtual event, please go to Intellicheck.TribePublic.com or go to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5cm_bZqpQRW_9bVJ1KBnpQ to reserve your virtual seat for this limited capacity Zoom-based event.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and age verification. We make it possible for our clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. Intellicheck also serves law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

ABOUT TRIBE PUBLIC LLC

Tribe Public LLC is a San Francisco, CA-based organization that hosts complimentary worldwide webinar & meeting events in the U.S. Tribe's events focus on issues that the Tribe's members care about with an emphasis on hosting management teams and experts from publicly traded companies from all sectors & financial organizations that are seeking to increase awareness of their products, progress, and plans. Tribe members primarily include Institutions, Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, Accredited Investors, Sell Side Analysts, and members of media. Tribe Members are encouraged to express their interest in speakers at the Tribe Public website via the Tribe's FREE "Wish List" process. Visit Tribe Public's Website www.tribepublic.com to join the Tribe and express your interests today.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005447/en/