 

The RMR Group Named a 2020 Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) announced today that is has been named one of The Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe, in the Large Employers category.

The Top Places to Work annually recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state as voted on by employees. Rankings are based on confidential survey information collected from nearly 66,000 individuals at more than 300 Massachusetts organizations. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, management, work, pay, benefits and engagement. Employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 99 or fewer employees; midsize, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

Adam Portnoy, President and Chief Executive Officer of RMR, made the following statement:

“We’re proud to be recognized as a Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe and thank our employees for their commitment and support. At our foundation is a talented, entrepreneurial team that has propelled our growth in assets under management from $12 billion to $32 billion over the last decade. As one of the country’s leading alternative asset managers, we are focused on attracting and retaining top talent, building an inclusive culture, and providing a challenging, innovative workplace.”

This recognition follows several recent honors from industry, media and government organizations for RMR and the client companies it manages. In 2020, RMR was recognized by Boston Business Journal as the “Fastest Growing Middle Market Company in Massachusetts,” by Commercial Property Executive as 9th in its list of Top Commercial Property Management Companies and by the U.S. EPA as an “ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year” for the second consecutive year. Last year, RMR achieved the 75th place ranking on Fortune magazine’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2019 and also received the Real Estate Management Excellence (REME) Award for Employee & Leadership Development from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM).

About The RMR Group Inc.

The RMR Group LLC, or RMR, is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. It conducts substantially all business for its parent company, The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). RMR’s vertical integration is strengthened by more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage $32 billion in assets under management and leverage more than 30 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of real estate strategies across its client companies. Recently, RMR has been recognized by The Boston Globe as a “Top Place to Work,” by Fortune magazine as one of the “100 Fastest Growing Companies,” by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an “ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year,” by Boston Business Journal as the “Fastest Growing Middle Market Company in Massachusetts” and ranked 9th on Commercial Property Executive’s Top Commercial Property Management Companies. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com. Follow RMR on LinkedIn and on Twitter @The_RMR_Group.

