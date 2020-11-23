 

LENSAR to Present at the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or “the Company”), a global medical technology company focused on femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that Nick Curtis, Chief Executive Officer will present at the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference. Mr. Curtis’ presentation will be available on-demand beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.lensar.com on November 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available for two weeks after the presentation has been posted.

Additionally, Mr. Curtis will be participating in one-on-one meetings with conference attendees on December 1 and 2, 2020. Investors interested in meeting with LENSAR management may request a meeting through Piper Sandler, or by contacting Lee Roth at lroth@burnsmc.com.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining better visual outcomes, efficiency and reproducibility by providing advanced imaging, simplified procedure planning, efficient design and precision.

11.11.20
LENSAR Announces Presentations at American Academy of Ophthalmology Highlighting the Advantages of Streamline IV in Both Cataract and Astigmatism Corrective Surgery
09.11.20
LENSAR Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
02.11.20
LENSAR to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on Monday, November 9, 2020