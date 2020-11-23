 

Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Intention to Conduct Tender Offer for its Common Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 14:00  |  56   |   |   

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) (the “Fund”), today announced its intention to commence a tender offer for 15% of its outstanding common shares.

At the Fund’s 2020 annual meeting, shareholders approved a resolution requesting that the Board of Trustees of the Fund (the “Board”) consider authorizing a self-tender offer for 40% of the outstanding common shares of the Fund at or close to the net asset value of the common shares.

As a result, the Board has determined to authorize the Fund to conduct a tender offer for 15% of its outstanding common shares at a price equal to 99% of the Fund’s NAV per share as determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on the day the tender offer expires. The Fund expects to commence the tender offer in early December 2020, with the expiration of the tender offer currently anticipated to occur in January 2021. Additional terms and conditions of the Fund’s tender offer will be set forth in the relevant tender offer materials, which will be distributed to the Fund’s common shareholders. If more than 15% of the Fund’s outstanding common shares are tendered, the Fund will purchase its shares from tendering shareholders on a pro rata basis at a price equal to 99% of the Fund’s NAV per share as determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the NYSE on the day the tender offer expires.

Following the completion of the tender offer, the Board expects to consider authorizing one or more additional tender offers in line with the resolution approved by shareholders.

Important Notice

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute a recommendation or an offer or a solicitation to buy any common shares. The Fund has not yet commenced the tender offer described in this press release. The offer to purchase Fund common shares will be made pursuant to an offer on Schedule TO. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS, INCLUDING THE OFFER TO PURCHASE AND ANY SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT REGARDING THE TENDER OFFER, AS THEY MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT HOLDERS OF COMMON SHARES SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING TENDERING THEIR SHARES. Common shareholders may obtain a free copy of any of these statements and other documents when they are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or by directing such requests to the Fund.

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of September 30, 2020, over $238 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

Seite 1 von 2
Voya Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Intention to Conduct Tender Offer for its Common Shares Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) (the “Fund”), today announced its intention to commence a tender offer for 15% of its outstanding common shares. At the Fund’s 2020 annual meeting, shareholders approved a resolution requesting that the Board of …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used ...
Voluntis Successfully Completes a Capital Increase of €5.9 Million and Finalizes the Financing of ...
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Quotient Technology Inc. – ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
16.11.20
Voya Financial Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Fifth Consecutive Year
13.11.20
New Voya Financial Post-Election Study Finds Almost Eight in 10 Americans Feel “Kindness” Is Most Important Personal Value
12.11.20
Voya Financial Advisors Enhances Digital Experience to Help Improve Retirement Outcomes
12.11.20
Caregiving in a COVID-19 World: Voya Financial Study Finds the Special Needs Community Facing Heightened Challenges During the Global Pandemic
10.11.20
Voya Provides Greater Financial Wellness Support to Individuals with New Budgeting Tool
10.11.20
Voya Investment Management Hires Founding Partners and Acquires the Technology of G Squared Capital
04.11.20
Voya Financial Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Results
02.11.20
PPR - $.0135 October Dividend
30.10.20
Voya Honors Hiawassee, Georgia Teacher with First-Place Unsung Heroes Program Award