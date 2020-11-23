Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Announces Liquidating Distribution

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: TLI) announced today that the Fund liquidated as planned on November 20, 2020 and the proportionate interests of stockholders in the assets of the Fund were determined as of that date. The Fund’s liquidating distribution of $9.2109 per share is anticipated to be paid on or about November 30, 2020. Prior to the opening of business on November 23, 2020, the Fund will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”), and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an affiliate of LMPFA and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.