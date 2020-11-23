TESSCO Makes Third Settlement Proposal to Robert Barnhill to End Consent Solicitation

The settlement proposal would implement the preferred Board framework articulated by Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) in its report and would result in a Board with eight members, five of whom would be diverse, and only one of whom (Mr. Barnhill himself) would have tenure dating back before June 2018.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today sent a third settlement proposal to Robert B. Barnhill, Jr., in an effort to resolve Mr. Barnhill’s ongoing consent solicitation.

“The TESSCO directors want what is best for TESSCO and, most importantly, to allow our exceptional management team and Chief Executive, Sandip Mukerjee, to focus all of their efforts on executing the turnaround plan,” said John Beletic, Chairman of TESSCO. “We have listened to our shareholders and their desire for a speedy resolution to this matter. We have therefore made our third attempt today to settle. All of the long-serving directors of TESSCO (other than Mr. Barnhill) are prepared to resign to enable the Company to get back to work. We sincerely hope Mr. Barnhill will accept our proposal.”

TESSCO’s proposal would result in a Board comprised of Mr. Barnhill and two of his candidates, TESSCO’s Chief Executive Officer (Mr. Mukerjee), the three directors who were added to the TESSCO Board in 2020 and Paul Gaffney, an independent director added to the TESSCO Board in June 2018.

Sidley Austin LLP and Ballard Spahr LLP are serving as legal counsel to the Special Committee of TESSCO’s Board of Directors.

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. TESSCO supplies more than 46,000 products from 350 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. TESSCO is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.TESSCO.com.