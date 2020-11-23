 

TESSCO Makes Third Settlement Proposal to Robert Barnhill to End Consent Solicitation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 14:00  |  68   |   |   

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today sent a third settlement proposal to Robert B. Barnhill, Jr., in an effort to resolve Mr. Barnhill’s ongoing consent solicitation.

The settlement proposal would implement the preferred Board framework articulated by Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) in its report and would result in a Board with eight members, five of whom would be diverse, and only one of whom (Mr. Barnhill himself) would have tenure dating back before June 2018.

“The TESSCO directors want what is best for TESSCO and, most importantly, to allow our exceptional management team and Chief Executive, Sandip Mukerjee, to focus all of their efforts on executing the turnaround plan,” said John Beletic, Chairman of TESSCO. “We have listened to our shareholders and their desire for a speedy resolution to this matter. We have therefore made our third attempt today to settle. All of the long-serving directors of TESSCO (other than Mr. Barnhill) are prepared to resign to enable the Company to get back to work. We sincerely hope Mr. Barnhill will accept our proposal.”

TESSCO’s proposal would result in a Board comprised of Mr. Barnhill and two of his candidates, TESSCO’s Chief Executive Officer (Mr. Mukerjee), the three directors who were added to the TESSCO Board in 2020 and Paul Gaffney, an independent director added to the TESSCO Board in June 2018.

Sidley Austin LLP and Ballard Spahr LLP are serving as legal counsel to the Special Committee of TESSCO’s Board of Directors.

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. TESSCO supplies more than 46,000 products from 350 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. TESSCO is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.TESSCO.com.

Seite 1 von 4
Tessco Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TESSCO Makes Third Settlement Proposal to Robert Barnhill to End Consent Solicitation TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today sent a third settlement proposal to Robert B. Barnhill, Jr., in an effort to resolve Mr. Barnhill’s ongoing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used ...
Voluntis Successfully Completes a Capital Increase of €5.9 Million and Finalizes the Financing of ...
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Quotient Technology Inc. – ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
TESSCO’s Ongoing Robust Board Refreshment Process Has Led to the Identification and Vetting of Four New, High Quality Independent Directors
11.11.20
TESSCO Special Committee Responds to Recent Comments by Robert B. Barnhill, Jr.
10.11.20
TESSCO Special Committee Responds to Recent Comments by Robert B. Barnhill, Jr.
09.11.20
TESSCO Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting Progress on its Strategy to Create Value and Substantial Board Refreshment
09.11.20
Tessco Announces Addition of Two Independent Directors
06.11.20
Tessco Independent Director Stephanie Dismore Sends Letter to Shareholders
30.10.20
TESSCO Technologies Announces New $75 Million ABL Facility, Extending Maturity to 2024
29.10.20
Tessco to Sell Certain Retail Assets and Pivots to Focus on Higher-Margin Commercial Segment
28.10.20
Tessco Reports Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
28.10.20
Ventev Awarded Patent for Innovative T-Bar Bracket for Aruba 500 Series Access Points