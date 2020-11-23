Nautilus, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NLS) today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:
Truist Securities 2020 Gaming, Lodging, Leisure & Restaurants Summit
Management will participate in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings on Thursday, December 10, 2020. There will be no formal presentation.
ROTH Virtual Deer Valley Consumer Event
Management will speak on the “Understanding Fitness – COVID and Beyond!” panel on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 1:30PM PT and participate in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings on Friday, December 11, 2020.
William Blair FutureView 2020: The Consumer
Management will participate in “Future of Fitness” panel on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 8:00AM PT. There will be no formal presentation or one-on-one meetings.
About Nautilus, Inc.
Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is a global technology driven fitness solutions company that believes everyone deserves a fit and healthy life. With a brand portfolio including Bowflex, Nautilus, Schwinn and JRNY. Nautilus, Inc. develops innovative products to support healthy living through direct and retail channels. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.
