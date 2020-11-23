 

Camping World Signs On As Title Sponsor of the Maui Invitational

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 14:15  |  37   |   |   

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle - centric retail locations, announced today a one-year sponsorship agreement of the Maui Invitational, as the 2020 Tournament relocates to the mainland for the first time ever.

The Maui Invitational is known as the premier early season college basketball tournament, attracting top college basketball programs across the nation for over 35 years. The 2020 Camping World Maui Invitational will take place Nov. 30- Dec. 2 in Asheville, NC at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center, as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. All 12 games of the Maui Invitational will be broadcast live on the ESPN family of networks. This year’s 2020 Tournament field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

The Tournament will also spotlight a new initiative called “Plating Change” with Camping World CEO, Marcus Lemonis. The campaign is aimed at providing relief to local restaurants and food to communities. Throughout each game of the Tournament, Camping World will donate $3,000 for every three-point field goal made. The funds will be allocated to restaurants in each school’s local community who will then in turn provide free meals to those in need. Funds will also be provided to the Maui Food Bank.

“The 3-point shot is an exciting element of any basketball game,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World. “We decided to take the suspense of that moment and tie it to a charitable challenge to give fans a thrilling experience, coupled with giving back to communities in-need in a powerful way for the universities, students and fans.”

Over 160 Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors retail locations nationwide will also be joining in on the philanthropy. Thru Dec. 31, customers will be given an opportunity to round up their total at the register to donate to “Plating Change” or they can select a set amount of $1, $5, $10 or $20 to donate to the program with the goal of supporting local restaurants through donations. On a national corporate level, the “Plating Change” program will work with World Central Kitchen, supporting its ‘Restaurants for the People’ program, not only helping independent restaurants by purchasing meals and driving direct revenue, but employees of the business itself and the entire food ecosystem, while also providing meals for communities in need.

Seite 1 von 3
Camping World Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Camping World Signs On As Title Sponsor of the Maui Invitational Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle - centric retail locations, announced today a one-year sponsorship agreement of the Maui Invitational, as the 2020 Tournament …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used ...
Voluntis Successfully Completes a Capital Increase of €5.9 Million and Finalizes the Financing of ...
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Quotient Technology Inc. – ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Camping World Holdings Announces Deal to Acquire All RV Needs in the South Medford, Oregon Market
18.11.20
Camping World Declares Regular Quarterly and Special Dividend Totaling One Dollar per Share
16.11.20
Camping World Announces Entry Into North Dakota with Agreement to Acquire Outlet Recreation
12.11.20
Camping World Continues Expansion of RV Dealer Network with Planned Acquisition of Noble RV in Minnesota
10.11.20
Dow Jones, Peloton, Nautilus, Planet Fitness, Beyond Meat, Camping World, Trip.com, Expedia, ExxonMobil, Disney, Nikola - Opening Bell
09.11.20
Camping World Holdings Announces Market Expansion with New SuperCenters in Texas, Louisiana and Idaho
02.11.20
Camping World Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Announces Stock Repurchase Program