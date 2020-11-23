Camping World Signs On As Title Sponsor of the Maui Invitational

The Maui Invitational is known as the premier early season college basketball tournament, attracting top college basketball programs across the nation for over 35 years. The 2020 Camping World Maui Invitational will take place Nov. 30- Dec. 2 in Asheville, NC at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center, as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. All 12 games of the Maui Invitational will be broadcast live on the ESPN family of networks. This year’s 2020 Tournament field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle - centric retail locations, announced today a one-year sponsorship agreement of the Maui Invitational, as the 2020 Tournament relocates to the mainland for the first time ever.

The Tournament will also spotlight a new initiative called “Plating Change” with Camping World CEO, Marcus Lemonis. The campaign is aimed at providing relief to local restaurants and food to communities. Throughout each game of the Tournament, Camping World will donate $3,000 for every three-point field goal made. The funds will be allocated to restaurants in each school’s local community who will then in turn provide free meals to those in need. Funds will also be provided to the Maui Food Bank.

“The 3-point shot is an exciting element of any basketball game,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World. “We decided to take the suspense of that moment and tie it to a charitable challenge to give fans a thrilling experience, coupled with giving back to communities in-need in a powerful way for the universities, students and fans.”

Over 160 Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors retail locations nationwide will also be joining in on the philanthropy. Thru Dec. 31, customers will be given an opportunity to round up their total at the register to donate to “Plating Change” or they can select a set amount of $1, $5, $10 or $20 to donate to the program with the goal of supporting local restaurants through donations. On a national corporate level, the “Plating Change” program will work with World Central Kitchen, supporting its ‘Restaurants for the People’ program, not only helping independent restaurants by purchasing meals and driving direct revenue, but employees of the business itself and the entire food ecosystem, while also providing meals for communities in need.