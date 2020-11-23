XpresSpa Group Opens XpresCheck COVID-19 Testing Facility with the City of Phoenix Aviation Department at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Today

The Company is converting a closed urgent care medical clinic, located pre-security in Terminal 4, which is adjacent to the PHX Sky Train corridor, to an XpresCheck Testing Facility. This facility will host six separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 400 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options will include a rapid molecular COVID-19 test, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test, and the Blood Antibody Test. All three tests are similarly offered at XpresCheck locations in JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, and Boston Logan International Airport.

"We are delighted to launch XpresCheck at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which will be our fourth COVID-19 testing facility in the U.S., and to be commencing operations ahead of Thanksgiving, which has historically begun the busiest travel period of the year,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO. “The infrastructure we have built with XpresCheck is laying the groundwork for much more than coronavirus testing. We are prepared to address second and third waves of the virus, in addition to any other easily transmittable virus in the future. While our current focus is providing convenient, reliable COVID-19 testing, our long-term goal is to become the leading brand in the rapidly emerging travel health and wellness category by helping people manage medical conditions during travel.”

“Widespread testing is one of the best ways to fight COVID-19. The City of Phoenix continues to provide testing opportunities for all residents and looks for new, innovative ways to assist in slowing the spread. The city's newest partnership with XpresCheck will offer testing for airport employees, travelers and members of the public. These services will help restore a bit of normalcy and convenience to the airline industry by providing an extra layer of security and comfort,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.