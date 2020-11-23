 

AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (“AgraFlora” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF) is pleased to announce that Propagation Services Canada Inc., the Company’s flagship cultivation asset located in Delta, British Columbia (the “Delta Facility” or “PSC”) has received an Agriculture Loan (the “Loan”) to bring its cannabis cultivation to market and continue Phase 1 of the Company’s cultivation strategy.

As part of the Loan, the Delta Facility will receive $5,000,000 which will provide full funding to the licensed cultivation areas and will allow the PSC team to bring their first crop of low cost, high potency cannabis to market, on a wholesale basis, in Q1 2021.

The curated portfolio of elite genetics at the Delta facility has been tailored to work with PSC's Delta based infrastructure and utilizing 422,828 sq. ft. of cultivation space with state-of-the-art semi-pressurized, semi-open Venlo greenhouses.

The AgraFlora Board of Directors commented that “Having a fully funded Phase 1 cultivation strategy allows us to deliver high potency cannabis strains in 2021. As partners at PSC, we have full confidence in the Houwelings family's ability to achieve this strategy, given their long history of high-quality agricultural production in low-cost environments, as well as the healthy condition of our award winning genetics.”

With demand for high potency product trending upward especially within the value pricing segment, PSC is uniquely positioned to produce a compelling value proposition for wholesale customers: high potency cannabis with desirable strains at a competitive price.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0e17fe8-9809-4186 ...

About AgraFlora Organics International Inc.

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. is a leading cannabis company building shareholder value through the development of revenue generating operating assets in the global cannabis industry. AgraFlora is focused primarily on the Canadian cannabis industry, the world’s most advanced and regulated legal cannabis market. Flagship Canadian assets include: Edibles & Infusions, a fully automated manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, MB for white-label and consumer branded edible production; Propagation Services Canada, a large-scale commercial greenhouse in Delta, BC focused on reshaping the Canadian flower market with high-potency, low cost cannabis flower, and AAA Heidelberg, a craft focused cannabis producer in London, ON. In addition, AgraFlora’s wholly owned subsidiary Farmako GmbH is scaling towards its goal of being Europe’s leading distributor of medical cannabis. Farmako currently has active distribution operations in Germany and expects to commence active operations in the United Kingdom in 2020. For more information please visit: https://agraflora.com/.

