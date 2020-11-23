America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Retirement of CEO, Chad L. Daffer, Effective December 31, 2020

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 23, 2020, America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) (the “Partnership”) announced that Chad L. Daffer will be retiring and stepping down as its Chief Executive Officer, effective December 31, 2020. Mr. Daffer has served as the Partnership’s Chief Executive Officer since 2015. The Board of Managers of Greystone AF Manager LLC, the general partner of the general partner of the Partnership (“Greystone Manager”), has appointed Kenneth C. Rogozinski as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Rogozinski has served as the Partnership’s Chief Investment Officer since September 2019.

“In this economic environment, ATAX remains focused on financial flexibility and liquidity management, aggressive pursuit of attractive investment opportunities, and close management of the ATAX investment portfolios. With his deep background in investment management and capital strategies, the Board of Managers is confident that Ken will be a great leader for ATAX as we search for a permanent successor. The Board is undertaking a process to consider both internal and external candidates to become Chief Executive Officer of ATAX on a permanent basis,” said Steve Rosenberg, founder and CEO, Greystone and the Chairman of the Board of Greystone Manager.

“I would like to thank both our investors and business partners for all of their support during my time at ATAX,” said Mr. Daffer.

Additionally, Deborah A. Wilson, a seasoned mortgage lending executive, has been appointed to Greystone Manager’s Board of Managers effective December 1, 2020. Ms. Wilson will serve as a member of the Audit Committee. She is replacing William P. Mando, Jr., who is resigning to join the board of a newly established non-profit entity focused on skilled nursing care. In this regard, Ms. Wilson will act in the capacity as a director of the Partnership.

Ms. Wilson is currently a Principal at Ramshead Advisors LLC where she uses her broad and deep experience in the industry to assist existing and potential owners of commercial mortgage banking companies. She focuses on mergers and acquisitions, pricing, due diligence, transitional activities and operational efficiencies of commercial mortgage banking. She has also served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Walker & Dunlop, Inc., Vice President of Counterparty Risk at Fannie Mae and as a Partner at KMPG LLP.