 

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Retirement of CEO, Chad L. Daffer, Effective December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 14:30  |  50   |   |   

CIO Kenneth C. Rogozinski Appointed as Interim CEO Effective January 1, 2021

Deborah A. Wilson to Join Greystone AF Manager LLC Board of Managers Effective December 1, 2020

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 23, 2020, America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) (the “Partnership”) announced that Chad L. Daffer will be retiring and stepping down as its Chief Executive Officer, effective December 31, 2020. Mr. Daffer has served as the Partnership’s Chief Executive Officer since 2015. The Board of Managers of Greystone AF Manager LLC, the general partner of the general partner of the Partnership (“Greystone Manager”), has appointed Kenneth C. Rogozinski as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Rogozinski has served as the Partnership’s Chief Investment Officer since September 2019.

“In this economic environment, ATAX remains focused on financial flexibility and liquidity management, aggressive pursuit of attractive investment opportunities, and close management of the ATAX investment portfolios. With his deep background in investment management and capital strategies, the Board of Managers is confident that Ken will be a great leader for ATAX as we search for a permanent successor. The Board is undertaking a process to consider both internal and external candidates to become Chief Executive Officer of ATAX on a permanent basis,” said Steve Rosenberg, founder and CEO, Greystone and the Chairman of the Board of Greystone Manager.

“I would like to thank both our investors and business partners for all of their support during my time at ATAX,” said Mr. Daffer.

Additionally, Deborah A. Wilson, a seasoned mortgage lending executive, has been appointed to Greystone Manager’s Board of Managers effective December 1, 2020. Ms. Wilson will serve as a member of the Audit Committee. She is replacing William P. Mando, Jr., who is resigning to join the board of a newly established non-profit entity focused on skilled nursing care. In this regard, Ms. Wilson will act in the capacity as a director of the Partnership.

Ms. Wilson is currently a Principal at Ramshead Advisors LLC where she uses her broad and deep experience in the industry to assist existing and potential owners of commercial mortgage banking companies. She focuses on mergers and acquisitions, pricing, due diligence, transitional activities and operational efficiencies of commercial mortgage banking. She has also served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Walker & Dunlop, Inc., Vice President of Counterparty Risk at Fannie Mae and as a Partner at KMPG LLP.

Seite 1 von 2
America First Multifamily Investors LP Benef Unit Cert Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Retirement of CEO, Chad L. Daffer, Effective December 31, 2020 CIO Kenneth C. Rogozinski Appointed as Interim CEO Effective January 1, 2021 Deborah A. Wilson to Join Greystone AF Manager LLC Board of Managers Effective December 1, 2020 OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - On November 23, 2020, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
RedHill Biopharma hält Präsentation auf Deutschem Eigenkapitalforum 2020
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results