 

Albertsons Companies announces new Open Nature Savory Skillet Meals

Open Nature Savory Skillet Meals are flash-frozen to save the flavors; a delicious, nutritious dinner is just minutes away

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more meals are eaten at home, Albertsons Companies is lending the home cook a hand with the new flash-frozen Open Nature Savory Skillet Meals.

Open Nature Savory Skillet Meals are ready in minutes using just one pan. Featuring on-trend flavors, restaurant quality presentation and taste, the convenient meals use only high-quality natural ingredients that are free from antibiotics and artificial ingredients, flavors, or colors.

“Our culinary experts have created easy and delicious meal solutions that make all of dinnertime – from prep, to the meal, to cleanup – more enjoyable for everyone,” said Chad Coester, Senior Vice President of Own Brands. “We know that this year especially, busy families are craving more variety at dinner time, and our savory skillet solutions deliver. While some of the staple flavors will always be available, we will continue to innovate and introduce new meals to help keep dinner new and fresh.”

The delicious flavor, nutritional value, and freshness are locked in with a nitro flash-freezing technology called enrobing. As the name implies, the sauce is enrobed around the ingredients and dispenses as it cooks. No defrosting is needed, so these meals can go straight from the freezer to the dinner table in as little as ten minutes.

The skillet meals add more depth to the company's lineup of convenient meal solutions offered by its Own Brands portfolio – which includes ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat, and ready-to-cook options. Along with in-store availability, customers can order them for delivery or pick up through the company's websites and e-commerce apps.

The easy-to-prepare meals are inspired by traditional home cooking, restaurant favorites, and global cuisine flavors. The following flavors are available now:

  • Prime rib roast with mushroom gravy
  • Chinese style beef with broccoli
  • Shrimp scampi with pasta
  • Four cheese mac n cheese
  • Mexican style pulled pork with pineapple
  • Beef stew with vegetables
  • Chicken marsala meatballs
  • Chicken tikka masala
  • Pork roast stroganoff
  • Seafood and andouille sausage jambalaya
  • Lobster tortellini
  • Texas brisket fried rice

Own Brands products, including the Open Nature Savory Skillet Meals, are found exclusively at Albertsons Companies stores, which is comprised of 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen.

About Albertsons Companies
Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, the Company made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice, and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

Attachments 

CONTACT: Andrew Whelan
Albertsons Companies
andrew.whelan@albertsons.com

Albertsons Companies announces new Open Nature Savory Skillet Meals Open Nature Savory Skillet Meals are flash-frozen to save the flavors; a delicious, nutritious dinner is just minutes awayBOISE, Idaho, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - As more meals are eaten at home, Albertsons Companies is lending the home cook …

