CHEERS e-Mall GMV Exceeds 370% YoY to Reach RMB141 Million for 11.11 Shopping Festival

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China, today announced that the Company achieved strong results during the 2020 11.11 Shopping Festival (the “Shopping Festival”). During the Shopping Festival, the gross merchandise value (“GMV”) of the Company’s CHEERS e-Mall online e-commerce platform grew by 370% as compared to the same period in 2019 to RMB141.0 million, order volume increased to 56,100, and daily active users (“DAUs”) exceeded 7 million.

Representing an important change from previous years, CHEERS e-Mall decided to cooperate with Taobao and Tmall for the first time during this year’s Shopping Festival. As part of this collaboration, CHEERS users were able to purchase a large number of first-rate goods from both Taobao and Tmall on CHEERS e-Mall using coupons and rebate rewards specifically designed for CHEERS users. During the Shopping Festival, more than 150 million Cheers users benefited from this cooperation, obtaining access to a wider selection of quality goods at affordable prices from around the globe.