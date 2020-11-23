 

CHEERS e-Mall GMV Exceeds 370% YoY to Reach RMB141 Million for 11.11 Shopping Festival

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China, today announced that the Company achieved strong results during the 2020 11.11 Shopping Festival (the “Shopping Festival”). During the Shopping Festival, the gross merchandise value (“GMV”) of the Company’s CHEERS e-Mall online e-commerce platform grew by 370% as compared to the same period in 2019 to RMB141.0 million, order volume increased to 56,100, and daily active users (“DAUs”) exceeded 7 million.

Representing an important change from previous years, CHEERS e-Mall decided to cooperate with Taobao and Tmall for the first time during this year’s Shopping Festival. As part of this collaboration, CHEERS users were able to purchase a large number of first-rate goods from both Taobao and Tmall on CHEERS e-Mall using coupons and rebate rewards specifically designed for CHEERS users. During the Shopping Festival, more than 150 million Cheers users benefited from this cooperation, obtaining access to a wider selection of quality goods at affordable prices from around the globe.

Highlights From the 2020 11.11 Shopping Festival

  • The number of SKUs on CHEERS e-Mall exceeded 24,000 and included several renowned and high-quality domestic and foreign brands, including Estee Lauder, Givenchy, SK-II, La Mer, Apple, Huawei, TCL, Haier, and more.
  • According to data from Glory Star, the provinces of Shandong, Guangdong, Hebei, Henan, Sichuan, and Jiangsu were the top six provinces in terms of transaction volume. Meanwhile, as a percentage of total GMV, GMV generated in third-tier cities and below exceeded 51.0%.
  • According to Glory Star’s data, female users accounted for more than 57.0% of total active users and became the primary consumer group, which led to higher sales in such categories as beauty and apparel, fashion goods, mobile phones, and home appliances.
  • As of midnight on November 11, 2020, sales from commodity investments in gold previously launched in September 2020 reached RMB4.35 million.
  • Sales from 3C products, such as Apple’s iPhone 12 series and Huawei’s Mate 40 series, household appliance brands, such as Sony, Toshiba, Samsung, Philips, TCL, and Haier, and cosmetics brands, such as Estee Lauder and SK-II, all increased significantly as compared to same period of 2019.

Mr. Bing Zhang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Glory Star, said, “We executed several new initiatives to achieve terrific results during this year’s 2020 11.11 Shopping Festival. In light of these successes, we will continue to pursue more innovative cooperation models, unlock the potential of new content-based consumption scenarios, and provide our users with more high-quality and convenient goods and services at the most competitive prices. Meanwhile, we also aim to better meet the aspirations of our users and customers for a better life, while further promoting a consumption upgrade throughout the broader society.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CHEERS e-Mall GMV Exceeds 370% YoY to Reach RMB141 Million for 11.11 Shopping Festival BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China, today announced that the Company …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
RedHill Biopharma hält Präsentation auf Deutschem Eigenkapitalforum 2020
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...