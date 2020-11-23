Candente Gold advises closing of Private Placement and Name Change to Xali Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Gold Corp. (TSXV:CDG) ("Candente Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has closed the non-brokered Private Placement (the “Private Placement”) previously announced (November 5th, 2020) of 4,000,000 common shares (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.05 per Share, raising a total of $200,000.



The Company also advises the decision of a name change to Xali Gold Corp. (pronounced “Chali”). Xali is known as a spiritual being that is a creative genius, stands up for its beliefs, is passionate and persistent in achieving its goals. Xali is also a popular Nahuatl (Aztecan language) name for Sand, considered as a strong foundation and transition between water and land representing the importance of water and the fertility of land. The change of name, trading symbol, CUSIP number and website is expected to take approximately two weeks, however, the Company will advise once known as the change of name is subject to the Company’s filing requirements with the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).