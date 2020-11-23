 

Recce Pharmaceuticals Announces Anti-viral Patent Granted in Japan for RECCE Anti-Infectives

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE), the Company developing new classes of synthetic anti-infectives, is pleased to announce the Japan Patent Office (JPO) has granted Patent Family 3 titled “Anti-virus Agent and Method for Treatment of Viral Infection”, furthering marketing and manufacturing monopolies to February 2037.

“Recce’s intellectual property portfolio continues to grow in-line with our business strategy and the unprecedented global infectious disease crisis before us,” said Chief Executive Officer, James Graham. “At now 31 granted patents across three wholly-owned patent families, our market-monopolies reinforce our unique opportunity among a significant-range of both bacterial and viral pathogens.”

Japan Patent Office granted claims relate to RECCE 327 (R327) and new anti-viral formulation RECCE 529 (R529), most notably:

  • Composition/method of manufacture of RECCE anti-infectives
  • Use of R327 or R529 for the treatment of viruses having a lipid envelope or coat, examples being SARS-CoV-2 and coronaviruses, influenza viruses, HIV, hepatitis, Ross River and Herpes viruses
  • Administration of R327 or R529 by oral, injection, inhalation and transdermal dose applications

Japan is the second largest pharmaceutical market in the world1 with the unmet medical need from infections caused by lipid enveloped or coated viruses representing millions of potential patients Japan country alone. Patent Family 3 applications in other major pharmaceutical markets around the world are in their advanced stages of independent patent reviews.

__________________________________

1 https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/countries-with-the-biggest-global- ...


About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE) is pioneering the development and commercialization of New Classes of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline is unique and comprised of broad-spectrum synthetic polymer antibiotics RECCE 327 and RECCE 435, and RECCE 529 for viral infections with unique mechanisms of action against hyper-mutation on bacteria and viruses, respectively.

Patented lead candidate RECCE 327 has been developed for the treatment of blood infections and sepsis derived from E. coli and S. aureus bacteria – including their superbug forms. Recce’s new antibiotic compound, RECCE 435, has been formulated for oral use.

The FDA has awarded RECCE 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, ready to support first-in-human clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of RECCE technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

Disclaimer

