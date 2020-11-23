 

Alico, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

globenewswire
23.11.2020   

Company to Host Conference Call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financials results for the fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2020, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, before the market open.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on December 8, 2020, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (877) 407-0792 in the United States and (201) 689-8263 from outside of the United States. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Listeners in the United States can dial (844) 512-2921 and International listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 13713528.

There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.alicoinc.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Water Resources and Other Operations, a leading water storage and environmental services division. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
(646) 277-1254
InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com 

Richard Rallo
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
rrallo@alicoinc.com 


