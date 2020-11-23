 

Fulgent Genetics Announces Increase to Full Year 2020 Guidance to $300 million

TEMPLE CITY, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “company”), a technology company providing comprehensive testing solutions through its scalable technology platform, today announced that it has updated its revenue guidance for the full year 2020 due to accelerating demand for its COVID-19 testing solutions.

The company now expects to generate at least $300 million in revenue for the full year 2020, an increase of 28% compared to previous guidance of $235 million. This updated guidance represents estimated year-over-year revenue growth of more than 800%.

“Since our Q3 earnings call on November 9th, we have seen accelerating demand for our COVID-19 tests and are raising our full year revenue guidance to reflect this significant increase,” said Paul Kim, Chief Financial Officer of Fulgent Genetics. “As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, we expect to see increasing demand for testing through the balance of the year. We believe we remain well positioned to meet this demand with our ample resources and capacity to run more than 60,000 tests per day.”

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics’ proprietary technology platform has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy and competitive turnaround times. Combining next generation sequencing (“NGS”) with its technology platform, the company performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in an array of panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. In 2019, the company launched its first patient-initiated product, Picture Genetics, a new line of at-home screening tests that combines the company’s advanced NGS solutions with actionable results and genetic counseling options for individuals. Since March 2020, the company has commercially launched several tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), including NGS and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (“RT-PCR”) - based tests. The company has received Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the RT-PCR-based tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 using upper respiratory specimens (nasal, nasopharyngeal, and oropharyngeal swabs) and for the at-home testing service through Picture Genetics. A cornerstone of the company’s business is its ability to provide expansive options and flexibility for all clients’ unique testing needs through a comprehensive technology offering including cloud computing, pipeline services, record management, web portal services, clinical workflow, sequencing as a service and automated laboratory services.

10.11.20
Fulgent Genetics to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
09.11.20
Fulgent Genetics Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2020 Revenue Guidance by $100 Million
26.10.20
Fulgent Genetics to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday November 9, 2020